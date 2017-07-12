Corzine, in Comeback Mode, Teaching College Students in UK

Former Gov. Jon. Corzine is teaching a college class in the United Kingdom this week as he continues a comeback to public life.

Corzine is co-teaching an honors seminar for Fairleigh Dickinson University students at its Wroxton campus in the United Kingdom, the university announced. Along with Covenant House chief executive Kevin Ryan, Corzine will teach a course on global issues to undergraduate students, focusing on the causes, economics and public policy of youth homelessness. The course began Sunday and runs through Saturday.

“I am excited to be back at FDU’s spectacular Wroxton campus this week with another extraordinary group of students to examine the issue of youth homelessness, one of the most important issues facing American society today,” Corzine said in a statement.

Corzine has mostly kept quiet since MF Global, a brokerage firm he led, went bankrupt in 2011 and temporarily lost $1 billion of customer money. He was fined $5 million in January by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which sued him for regulatory lapses.

Before that, Corzine, a Democrat, was kicked out of the governor’s office in 2009, after one term, by Chris Christie. Corzine remains an unpopular figure in New Jersey politics, and his name is now used by Republicans as an insult to describe Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, an ex-Goldman Sachs executive like Corzine.

But Corzine is seeking a return to Wall Street and has dipped his toe back into public life after years of monk-like silence. He is planning to start a hedge fund that will seek to predict how President Trump and other world leaders will change policy, according to a long “Corzine comeback” profile recently published by The New York Times.

The former governor resurfaced in New Jersey in December 2015 with a speech about success and failure he gave to FDU students. And he recently attended a dedication at Cooper Hospital in Camden, where a building was renamed in honor of John and Joyce Sheridan. He was one of six governors in attendance.

Corzine was a co-chief executive of Goldman Sachs in the 1990s but was ousted when he lost a power struggle to Hank Paulson, the other co-CEO. He then dove into politics, serving as a U.S. senator from 2001 to 2006 before being elected governor. MF Global collapsed two years after he lost to Christie in 2009.