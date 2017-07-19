‘Despacito’ Becomes Most Streamed Song of All Time

We live in a world in which pop culture records are being set and broken every day. Just last week, “Gangam Style” was dethroned like a Game of Thrones monarch by “See You Again” as the most-watched video on YouTube. Today, “Despacito” has leapfrogged Justin Bieber‘s 2015 hit song “Sorry” as the most streamed track of all time. But since Bieber is featured on the remix alongside original Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, I’m sure he’s not too broken up about it.

“Sorry” had been top dog in the streaming game with 4.38 million plays before “Despacito” came rocketing in with a whopping 4.6 billion. For some perspective, our planet houses about 7.5 billion people, meaning the 2017 jam could have conceivably reached more than half of Earth’s population. How about that?

Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced “Despacito’s” achievement Tuesday night. The song, which was released in January, has been at the top of Billboard Hot 100 for weeks and stuck in my head for months.

Fonsi said in a statement that streaming has helped his music reach a wider audiences across the world.

Daddy Yankee recently celebrated a victory over Ed Sheeran this year to become the first Latino artist to lead in Spotify streams, thanks in part to “Despacito’s” success.

Okay, enough with the numbers and background information. Here’s what you all really came for.