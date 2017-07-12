Former DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile Cashes in After Helping Clinton Win Primaries

Former DNC Vice Chair and Interim Chair Donna Brazile plans to publish a book about her experiences at the DNC while the organization grappled with leaked emails released by Wikileaks. The book is called Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House, a title that seeks to avoid responsibility for anointing Hillary Clinton as the Democratic presidential nominee and cheating to do so. CNN severed ties with Brazile after Wikileaks released emails from Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta revealing that Brazile tipped off the Clinton campaign to questions before CNN debates. Brazile also informed Clinton’s team about a social media campaign that Bernie Sanders was engaged in during the primaries.

In July 2014, Brazile told the Washington Post, “Technically, I’m neutral, but neutrality is something that gets you in trouble because, you ever notice someone who stands on the white line in the middle of the road? They get run over. And I don’t want to get run over. So I’m not neutral. I have to tell people that I’m neutral, but I’m ready for Hillary.”

Despite this statement and revelations that Brazile cheated to help Clinton, thereby violating the DNC Charter, the Democratic National Committee rewarded Brazile for her loyalty by keeping her on as the DNC Interim Chair and keeping her on payroll as late as April 2017—two months after she formally left her position. On July 8, the DNC sent out a fundraising email to supporters from Donna Brazile, signaling she is still very much involved.

Brazile was appointed DNC Interim Chair after former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned in disgrace after leaked emails revealed Wasserman Schultz and top DNC staff were working on behalf of the Clinton campaign against Bernie Sanders. Though the emails released communication toward the end of the primary, they confirmed Sanders supporters’ suspicions that Wasserman Schultz—who served as the co-chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign—was tipping the primaries in favor of Clinton. Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta’s emails, which were leaked by Wikileaks, showed that Wasserman Schultz planned the Democratic National Convention with Hillary Clinton before the primaries began, in violation of the DNC charter. A class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Sanders’ supporters is currently pending in federal court based on the DNC’s actions during the primaries.

Shortly before Clinton formally announced her presidential campaign in April 2015, Wasserman Schultz told her local newspaper, the Sun-Sentinel, “Secretary Clinton, I think is arguably one of the most qualified people—assuming she announces her candidacy—who has ever run for president. I was proud to support her in 2008. Of course as DNC chair, I will neutrally manage our primary nomination contest—assuming we have one.” In truth, the DNC treated the primaries as a formality and Sanders’ campaign as a nuisance. Rather than enacting reforms to mend the damage done by rigging the primaries, the Democratic establishment has gone on the offensive. Brazile is monetizing her involvement and culpability.