A Journalist’s Viral Anguish About Donald Trump Jr.’s Emails Is Now a Hilarious Meme

Like many politics reporters, Jared Yates Sexton has spent the last year tirelessly working to uncover evidence of Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.
So when Donald Trump Jr. tweeted emails that prove he met with Russians specifically to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, Sexton was dumfounded.
Completely baffled that the president’s son simply tweeted out “the smoking gun,” he went on a tweetstorm.
All of his tweets on the subject (there were a bunch more) gained a ton of attention—Stephen Colbert even did an entire segment about the first few on his show.
But the first tweet spread the furthest by far, a now that tweet has become a meme as well. People on Twitter—specifically reporters—have been quote tweeting satirical, branded and particularly funny or mundane news stories and tweets with Sexton’s viral comment.
Finally—this saga was really due for another meme to help us laugh away the pain.