Celebrities Are Not Happy With Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Hollywood is not happy with President Donald Trump‘s proposed plan to ban transgender citizens from serving in the U.S. military. The president explained his plan in a series of tweets Wednesday morning and was met with significant blow back from celebrities.
In three tweets, Trump announced that the U.S. government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals “in any capacity” in the military. Here was his full explanation:
The president did not address what the military will do with currently enlisted members that identify as transgender. According to a RAND Corp. study from 2016, it is estimated that up to 6,630 transgender personnel are serving in active duty.
How Trump plans on enforcing this ban remains unclear at this time. The official Department of Defense policy regarding transgender service members remained the same on its website as of Wednesday morning. CNN also reported that the White House press office was not notified of Trump’s announcement beforehand, though the Pentagon is now forwarding all questions regarding the ban to the White House.
Notable names in entertainment, politics and media quickly took to Twitter in response to the news.
Orange is the New Black transgender actress Laverne Cox said in a statement to THR:
“I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President. This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”