Celebrities Are Not Happy With Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Hollywood is not happy with President Donald Trump‘s proposed plan to ban transgender citizens from serving in the U.S. military. The president explained his plan in a series of tweets Wednesday morning and was met with significant blow back from celebrities.

In three tweets, Trump announced that the U.S. government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals “in any capacity” in the military. Here was his full explanation:

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The president did not address what the military will do with currently enlisted members that identify as transgender. According to a RAND Corp. study from 2016, it is estimated that up to 6,630 transgender personnel are serving in active duty.

How Trump plans on enforcing this ban remains unclear at this time. The official Department of Defense policy regarding transgender service members remained the same on its website as of Wednesday morning. CNN also reported that the White House press office was not notified of Trump’s announcement beforehand, though the Pentagon is now forwarding all questions regarding the ban to the White House.

Notable names in entertainment, politics and media quickly took to Twitter in response to the news.

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?#TransRightsAreHumanRights — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

@Caitlyn_Jenner wake up sweetheart give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military congrats on a great choice! — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 26, 2017

After consultation with our staff, here is our current statement regarding @POTUS's transgender service tweets. "FUCK YOU." — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 26, 2017

They are OUR generals, not yours. We pay for them & the military. The true patriots among them should refuse to enforce this ban. https://t.co/ebix3JDGmu — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 26, 2017

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

Orange is the New Black transgender actress Laverne Cox said in a statement to THR: