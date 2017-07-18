First ‘Game of Thrones,’ Now ‘The Simpsons’—Ed Sheeran Is Becoming a TV Star

Game of Thrones fans knew to expect global music star Ed Sheeran sometime this season, but they surely didn’t expect to see him in the very first episode. But there he was in the premiere, singing a tune book readers may recognize and making us all wonder if Arya was about to gut him. Thankfully, she didn’t and now it looks as if Sheeran is going to continue to make the rounds on the small screen.

This fall, Sheeran will lend his voice to The Simpsons on the musical-themed premiere episode “Haw-Haw Land” that will kick off the show’s record 29th season. Anyone who enjoyed La La Land will likely have some fun with this star-studded parody. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sheeran will voice a musician named Brendan who becomes Lisa Simpson’s love interest and Milhouse’s sworn enemy. He’ll also obviously sing during the episode because, come on, it’s Ed Sheeran.

“This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Sheeran is known to be a longtime fan of The Simpsons and even sports a tattoo of Blinky, the series’ three-eyed fish that pops up every now and then. Once producers found out how much he loved the show, they immediately began recruiting him for an appearance.

“We had a perfect part for him,” Executive Producer Al Jean said of Sheeran. “So we said, ‘Oh, great, we’ll have him do this!’ And we recorded him over the phone from England.”

Game of Thrones, The Simpsons…Next thing you know, Sheeran will be starring in the next Marvel movie. To paraphrase Zoolander, “That damn, Ed Sheeran. He’s so hot right now.”

The Simpsons will return on October 1.