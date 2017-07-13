Everyone Is Mad That ‘The Leftovers’ Was Snubbed for Best Drama Series at the Emmys

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning in Los Angeles—Westworld and Saturday Night Live led the pack with 22 nominations each.
But of course, people cared more about all the shows that weren’t nominated. And their anger soon centered on one snub in particular: The Leftovers.
The critically acclaimed HBO series, which recently wrapped its third and final season, was not nominated for Outstanding Drama Series this year, or in any of its previous seasons. And star Carrie Coon wasn’t recognized for her lead performance (though she was nominated for her supporting work in Fargo). Indeed, the only Leftovers nomination this year was for Ann Dowd as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
As such, three years’ worth of pent-up anger about these snubs boiled over on Twitter. “The Leftovers” was a top trend minutes after the nominations were announced.
As always, the Emmys are both the most fun and the most frustrating part of the TV season.
Here are the nominees in major categories at the Emmys:
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of