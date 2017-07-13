Everyone Is Mad That ‘The Leftovers’ Was Snubbed for Best Drama Series at the Emmys

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning in Los Angeles—Westworld and Saturday Night Live led the pack with 22 nominations each.

But of course, people cared more about all the shows that weren’t nominated. And their anger soon centered on one snub in particular: The Leftovers.

The critically acclaimed HBO series, which recently wrapped its third and final season, was not nominated for Outstanding Drama Series this year, or in any of its previous seasons. And star Carrie Coon wasn’t recognized for her lead performance (though she was nominated for her supporting work in Fargo). Indeed, the only Leftovers nomination this year was for Ann Dowd as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

As such, three years’ worth of pent-up anger about these snubs boiled over on Twitter. “The Leftovers” was a top trend minutes after the nominations were announced.

#TheLeftovers not getting nominated for best drama series is proof we can’t have nice things: https://t.co/ejQYuWlIXH #Emmys — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) July 13, 2017

So, quick Emmy thought. The Drama categories are now the What Was Second-Best to The Leftovers categories. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 13, 2017

I am physically ill thinking about the lack of Emmy nominations for The leftovers and @carriecoon — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 13, 2017

.@ emmys voters turn ur location on i just wanna talkhttps://t.co/iuR28VSENI — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 13, 2017

Carrie Coon not getting a single nom for #TheLeftovers is one of the biggest TV travesties ever. She was perfect. #Emmys #EmmyNominations — Dave Dick (@DavidPDick) July 13, 2017

In the 2% world, #TheLeftovers scored all of the nominations. I want to go to there. #Emmys — Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) July 13, 2017

CARRIE COON'S PERFORMANCE ON THE LEFTOVERS WAS THE BEST PERFORMANCE ON TELEVISION THIS YEAR YOU UGLIES @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/buIAdRaTQZ — melli (@annachlumskys) July 13, 2017

The absence of #TheLeftovers nominations for #Emmys2017 has enraged me. What a glaringly ignorant snub. HULK SMASH. pic.twitter.com/u6Nm0lmS2R — ILLINI Jen (@CoolHandLukette) July 13, 2017

As always, the Emmys are both the most fun and the most frustrating part of the TV season.

Here are the nominees in major categories at the Emmys:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of