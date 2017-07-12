Katie Lee’s Customized Hamptons Home Is a Chef’s Dream

Food Network chef, talk show host and cookbook author, Katie Lee, just listed her Hamptons spread. As expected, the multiple kitchens are incredible.

Lee purchased the 6,325-square-foot home in Water Mill for $3.55 million in 2011, two years after her divorce from crooner, Billy Joel. The shingled home is situated on just under two acres of land, and was designed by architect Fred Throo.

The interiors are equally chic—Nate Berkus outfitted the custom six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home. A library with stone fireplace is just off the double height foyer, and there’s custom cabinetry and built-in shelving throughout the home.

The formal living room has another fireplace, as well as a fully outfitted wet bar and French doors that lead to the outdoor living area. The description of the home does not shy away from using the famous seller’s name, as the outdoor entertaining spaces are a “highlight of the home…for the owner, famed chef Katie Lee,” per the $5.5 million listing held by Saunders & Associates broker, Nancy Mizrahi.

One covered terrace has a lounge area, while another is equipped with a full outdoor kitchen and dining area, complete with stone counters, a professional pizza oven, barbecue and fridge. In terms of non-culinary outdoor features, there’s also a fire pit and a gunite pool with a spa.

Back inside, the main chef’s kitchen has stainless steel appliances, soapstone countertops for “ample workspace,” in addition to a butler’s pantry with even more appliances and prep areas. There’s an informal dining area that leads into the kitchen, as well as a proper formal dining room.

The master suite is situated in a separate wing of the upper level, featuring vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and private terrace. The en-suite bathroom has stone flooring and vanities, as well as a soaking tub and glass enclosed shower.

But the culinary attributes aren’t the only custom features of the home, located at 186 Little Noyac Path. On the lower level of the house, there’s a recreational room as well as a climate controlled wine cellar and a theater with stadium seating. There’s also a “Tracy Anderson gym,” with a full bath—while we’re not entirely certain what that means, it’s fitting that Lee, a serious fan of the Gwyneth Paltrow-approved trainer, would have this in her home.

Lee, who has a weekly food and lifestyle column, “Katie’s Kitchen,” in Hamptons magazine, isn’t leaving the vacation enclave for good. She’s “definitely staying,” per the New York Post, but she “wants to be by the water.”

Lee isn’t the only one of Joel’s ex wives currently trying to sell a Hamptons property—Christie Brinkley’s Sag Harbor property is also on the market, though it’ll set you back $20 million.