The Secret Weapon Behind Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’ European Tour

These two are #couplegoals in every sense of the phrase

By 07/03/17 8:00am
Major couple goals, at the Berluti Menswear show, also in Paris.
Getty Images
Rock 'n roll chic at the Balmain menswear show.
Getty Images
Here's a rooftop Off-White moment.
Instagram
And here they are, wearing their swimsuits, living their best vacation lives.
Instagram
The duo were the center of attention at the CFDA Awards.
Getty Images
Union wore bright purple to the Lanvin Menswear show in Paris.
Getty Images
These two always serve up looks, even when wearing athleisure.
Instagram
All pink for the Hermés show.
Instagram
Union wears Ellery, while Wade is dressed in Rick Owens.
Instagram
These coordinating Thom Browne menswear looks were truly breathtaking.
Instagram
Gabrielle Union wore an off-the-shoulder frock to Beautycon.
Getty Images
Wearing some fancy black garb for an Amazon Fashion dinner in New York.
Instagram
When the whole family has good taste.
Instagram
A front row moment at Valentino did not go unnoticed.
Instagram
Watch out J.Lo and A.Rod, there’s another hot new couple acting as tourists—and they’re not afraid to have a whirlwind European vacation, either.

Actress Gabrielle Union and Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade are on the #WadeWorldTour, at least according to the couple’s Instagram accounts. And based on the photos, it’s definitely going to be a trip to remember. The hashtag first appeared on Union’s account on June 16, when the duo and Wade’s son, Zion shared a photo from Rome. From there, the #WadeWorldTour took off, and boy was it a stylish affair.

The trio did Rome and hit Florence on Father’s Day, where Union wore a linen dress and Wade matched Zion in khakis and a blue blazer. Once their time in Italy wrapped up, the Wades visited Paris, where they took Men’s Fashion Week by storm. They were spotted sitting front row at the Valentino, Rick Owens, Off-White, Balmain, Berluti, Thom Browne, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton and Hermès shows, wearing clothes from all of the aforementioned designers. They even donned coordinating menswear looks from Thom Browne, all the way down to the dog-shaped bag that Wade carried.

When she looks so damn sexy you can't even wait til y'all get home. @berluti

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

It turns out the haute couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have a secret weapon behind each of their flawless outfits: they’re both traveling with their stylists. Yes, Union’s stylist, Thomas Christos, and Wade’s stylist, Calyann Barnett, are also on #WadeWorldTour and we’re not mad about it, because the couple has been serving up some of the best looks of summer 2017.

Click through to see all the outfits the Wades wore in Europe, plus a few of their stellar looks from earlier in the summer.

