Fans Protest After Mandy Patinkin Replaces ‘Hamilton’ Star in ‘Great Comet’

Mandy Patinkin is coming back to Broadway! Great news, right?

Well, maybe not.

Yesterday the producers of the hit musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 announced that the Tony winner and Homeland star would appear in the show for three weeks only. Patinkin is scheduled to play Pierre from August 15 to September 3.

Theater fans initially rejoiced at the news—Patinkin hasn’t appeared on Broadway for five years, and hasn’t had a lead role in a musical since 2000.

But talk inevitably turned to the future of the actor currently playing Pierre, Okieriete Onaodowan. The Hamilton alum just joined the cast of Great Comet on July 11 (a week later than planned) and his contract was supposed to run through Labor Day. He will now leave the show on August 13.

Fans quickly focused on the fact that Onaodowan, an actor of color, was being replaced by Patinkin, who is white.

Actors of color on Broadway are required to make themselves famous enough to be in the shows that white actors get famous from. — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) July 26, 2017

"It'll be great, we will have two black leads and it'll be like Hamilton. It's not working?? Quick, get a white actor back in here!" — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) July 26, 2017

Actors of color can't even express frustration w/ inequality in the arts for fear of being met w/ even fewer opportunities to rise. — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) July 26, 2017

stop treating actors of color as your token choice for a quick boost in sales and nothing more. do better, broadway. so disappointed. — jhaunay (@wrightmywayout) July 26, 2017

he "graciously agreed", right. because what else could he possibly have done without destroying his career @GreatCometBway ? — asya 🥀 (@asyaxnoelle) July 26, 2017

Casal and others lambasted Great Comet for abandoning diversity to increase ticket sales, noting that the show’s three current leads are black (notable for a show set in 19th century Russia).

Dang I remember when @GreatCometBway bragged about people celebrating their diverse cast on their feed 14 hrs ago! Then cut @OakSmash. pic.twitter.com/0XA9vkcnjn — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) July 26, 2017

so you literally RT that tweet about having 3 afri-americans and then right after that you tweet that one of them is being replaced ???? pic.twitter.com/tuHh2r0O3q — sophie (@jemappellelaf) July 26, 2017

Broadway Black, a site which highlights the achievements of minorities on Broadway, reported critically on the news. The site’s Twitter account also retweeted criticism from black Broadway stars.

You raise valuable questions @BroadwayBlack.

No tea, no shade. But real questions. https://t.co/vK3sw87IHu — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) July 26, 2017

Also… thank you @BroadwayBlack for covering this because everyone else just says, YAY MANDY PATINKIN. (Whom I also love and respect)…. https://t.co/UVBzUeC1Zl — Adrienne Warren (@adriennelwarren) July 26, 2017

I honestly am flabbergasted…. https://t.co/jyZLlmueWD — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) July 26, 2017

Fans also denounced Great Comet producer Howard Kagan for his framing of the situation.

“Oak, who was scheduled to appear as Pierre for this period, graciously agreed to make room for Mandy, and we sincerely hope that Oak will return to us in the fall or winter,” he told Broadway.com. “He is a terrific Pierre.”

Many people critiqued Kagan on social media for using the phrase “make room,” suggesting that it had racial undertones. They used the hashtag #makeroom to show their frustration.

Telling lead actors of color to #makeroom? Really? @GreatCometBway #makeroom is the new code for "still not your turn" — RAFAEL CASAL (@RafaelCasal) July 26, 2017

#makeroom for people of color to take on the complex and dynamic roles that only seem to go to white people — #MakeRoomForOak (@fairndebonair) July 26, 2017

#makeroom for future generations of any race to feel like they can make it big without having to worry about their reputation afterwards — alex (@bluelalburn) July 26, 2017

#makeroom for okieriete, who's put his heart and soul into this role. pic.twitter.com/Xk9Nn0RilP — see loves oak (@dearhamastasia) July 26, 2017

#makeroom for Oak. You call yourselves diverse and then you do this. I love you Great Comet. But I'm speechless — Aleks (@LilRedUmbrella) July 26, 2017

Onaodowan has not yet publicly commented on the casting decision. Patinkin did not comment on the racial aspect, though he told Broadway.com that he was excited to “(learn) the words and music of this amazing piece.”