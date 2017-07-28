Harvey Weinstein’s Hamptons Home Is a Cinephile’s Dream

The Academy Award winning producer and fashion designer Georgina Chapman just discounted their picturesque Amagansett home

By 07/28/17 11:37am
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman just lowered the price of their dreamy Hamptons home. Scroll through to peek inside.
Sotheby's International Realty
The heated pool is adjacent to a Jacuzzi and pool house.
Sotheby's International Realty
There are a total of fire fireplaces throughout the home.
Sotheby's International Realty
And the house is right next door to the one the Clintons rented for two years.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
They bought the home just over three years ago.
Sotheby's International Realty
The open kitchen and family room.
Sotheby's International Realty
Of course there's an epic screening room, with 3-D capability.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
And there's a candy counter and popcorn machine.
Sotheby's International Realty
The couple is selling the home because they aren't using it quite as much as they'd like.
Sotheby's International Realty
The master suite.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
The home has picturesque water views.
Sotheby's International Realty
The kitchen.
Sotheby's International Realty
There's a formal dining room inside.
Sotheby's International Realty
Advertisement
Advertisement
There are outdoor dining options, too.
Sotheby's International Realty
The three-story home includes a fully finished basement floor.
Sotheby's International Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 15

Throughout summer, most people are on the lookout for a Hamptons property to purchase, rent or just use for the weekend, but others are focusing on offloading their beach homes. Indeed, Academy Award winning producer Harvey Weinstein and Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman are determined to rid themselves of their palatial waterfront home in Amagansett.

The Miramax and Weinstein Company co-founder and the fashion designer bought the 9,000-square-foot mansion for $11.4 million a touch over three years ago, in June 2014. But only two years after they bought the seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom abode, they decided it was time to bid the home farewell, and put it in the market in May 2016 with Corcoran, for $13.5 million.

Alas, it appears there weren’t too many takers, and the listing was subsequently taken down. But now it’s back, with a reduced ask of $12.4 million and a brokerage switch to Sotheby’s International Realty. Weinstein and Chapman wants to sell their home because they apparently don’t get out to the Hamptons quite as often as they’d like, as they told the Wall Street Journal, but surely this luxe beach home will be hard to say goodbye to.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

The waterfront location is ideal, as the gated home features 260 feet of frontage on Gardiner’s Bay, with very impressive views. It’s on a tad under two acres, and it has deeded beach access, along with a waterside heated pool and a Jacuzzi. There’s also a pool house on the property.

The airy layout of the three-story home allows for an indoor-outdoor living style, and nearly every room in the home opens to the outside. The eat-in kitchen is open to the family room, and in addition to indoor eating accommodations, there’s also a screened dining porch, with water views, of course.

The vaulted master suite has its own private balcony, and the staff wing of two additional guest suites has a separate entrance. The rooftop deck provides “views to Montauk,” per the listing shared by brokers Beate Moore and Frank Newbold, and there are five fireplaces in the house.

The couple also entirely finished the basement floor, which has a steam shower and sauna, fitness center, recreation room, wine room and of course, “one of the best screening rooms in the Hamptons.” The aforementioned movie room’s walls are covered in film posters Weinstein worked on, and the widescreen has 3-D capability. There’s also a serious movie candy situation in the form of a chic refreshment bar, in addition to a classic popcorn machine.

And along with the water views, you’re likely to see many a famous face in the celeb-loved locale. In fact, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton rented the home just next door to Weinstein and Chapman’s in 2014 and 2015.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page