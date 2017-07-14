Hot New Trends In Menswear From NYFWM

THE COAT

New York designers positioned the coat, buttoned up, fastened, belted, strapped, and often obscuring or rendering irrelevant anything worn underneath, as a must-have. Or at the very least, an antidote to the hoodie. Deveaux showed sharply tailored, full length dusters or slightly shorter versions akin to the lab coat, worn effortlessly like a jacket. Raf Simons offered molded and curvaceous Macintoshes and funnel coats in cadmium, red, plaid, or in solid, impenetrable black.

COLOR BLOCK

Layering colors with an almost geometric precision produces a totemic or striated visual effect. Think Jean Paul Goude’s hieratic pictures of Grace Jones in which her body appears cut and divided into color blocked or banded horizontals and you’ll get the idea. Carlos Campos, Represent, and Ovadia and Sons achieved this by combining long, untucked shirts with longer jackets or by layering shirts and jackets over shorts, and finishing with long socks and lace-ups.

MILITARY

We must be living in turbulent times. Khaki, army green, camouflage, and olive green were a dominant color and pattern message. Kenneth Ning’s mixed camouflage fatigues with asymetric denim jackets along with traditional tailored coats and trousers in khaki were more suave than safari. R.Swiader more or less bathed his entire collection of suits, boxy jackets, and vest in a modified camouflage pattern. If traditional army green is too literal, Landlord accented the camo colorfield with yellow, black, and pink.

BRANDING

Globalism and its effects were writ large in Feng Chen Wang’s utilitarian collection. Her “Made in China” t-shirt under overalls made sensitivity to the power and relevance of regional and national borders very plain. She wasn’t the only one. But unlike the impersonal yet universal brand symbolism of, say, IKEA, many New York designers expressed the idea of clothing as just another product or good in “post-commodity” terms, using personal narratives that are tied to regional, multi-ethnic, or local origins. Landlord did this with a knit polo emblazoned with “Jerk Chicken”. Bode showed a collection of homespun, patchwork and an embroidered fabric clash. A pair of Bode’s cropped pants stamped with “Cleveland, TN” hinted to local sources. Patrik Ervell reached into the memory of growing up in Northern California, referencing his nostalgia for the touch and feel of sleeping bag and tent fabric to produce looks in nylon ripstop.

CAPE