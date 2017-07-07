‘Yeah It’s Chill’ Is the Feminist Cartoonist Calling for Inclusive Instagram Comics

It's a process 🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Yeah, It's Chill (@yeahitschill) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Instagram cartoons have gaining in popularity ever since The Fat Jewish was exposed for his meme-stealing ways in August of 2015. The creator of Yeah It’s Chill is one of the latest millennial cartoonists to successfully harness the power of the medium, posting socially aware jokes and quickly amassing close to 70,000 followers since starting her account last March.

The creator Christine (she calls her character Krysteen) is a New Yorker in her twenties who quickly grew her account by partnering with other cartoonists. Now, they’ve all become Internet colleagues, much like the meme cartel. She found current Insta-comics were lacking in diverse perspectives, inspiring her to offer her own.

Instagram is infamous for the prevalence of highly filtered and Photoshopped bodies, forcing even the most devoted users to take a digital detox. For those who don’t want to eschew the app entirely, they can follow more original accounts, with feminist, body positive messages.