Could Jared Leto Be Setting the Stage for His Exit as the Joker?

When you win an Academy Award, people want you in their movies. When you’re a talented actor, people want you in their movies. Such is the case for Jared Leto, who won an Oscar for 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club and has quietly been one of the best working actors for more than a decade. Now, THR is reporting that Sony Pictures is circling Leto as the lead role for an adaptation of the Valiant Entertainment comic Bloodshot.

But what would this mean for Leto’s role as the Joker in Warner Bros.‘ DC Extended Universe?

Leto’s turn as the Clown Prince of Crime in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad left fans a bit underwhelmed, especially given all the media attention paid to his, err, unique method acting approach. After the film was panned by fans and critics and Leto’s screentime was cut significantly, the actor was rumored to be less than pleased with the studio.

You can’t find too many examples of actors participating in two separate comic book universes at the same time outside of Josh Brolin (whose upcoming role in 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 doesn’t really conflict with his motion-capture performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Bloodshot also gives Leto an opportunity to play a lead role rather than a supporting character that has already generated backlash from fans.

On top of that, Warner Bros.’ announcement at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend that the long-gestating Flash movie would adapt the Flashpoint storyline suggests that the DCEU could be undergoing something of a reset soon. This would give Leto the opportunity to walk away from the role scot free.

At this point, this is all conjecture as negotiations between Leto and Sony are in the early stages, per THR. However, it is easy to see how Leto could walk away should he so choose.

As for Bloodshot, here’s what THR had to say:

Described as being, in part, a crime-oriented Frankenstein thriller, the story centers on a mob killer named Angelo Mortalli who enters a witness protection program. When he is betrayed by a handler, he becomes part of a secret experiment to create the ultimate killing machine. His memories are erased and he is injected with microscopic computers called nanites. Now an unstoppable force, he tries to rediscover who he was while battling both the mob and the police.

Dave Wilson has signed on to direct. Leto can next be seen in October’s Blade Runner 2049.