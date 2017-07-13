Jeremy Piven Is Moving To This Glassy Bachelor Pad

Jeremy Piven is officially trading in Malibu for the Hollywood Hills. The actor is moving to a rather contemporary residence in the Mt. Olympus neighborhood, with some very impressive views.

Piven doled out $6.8 million for his new four-bedroom, five-bathroom gated home, which is on a .29-acre property on Hercules Drive. The home is “steps from the Sunset Strip,” and the aerie provides views downtown, of the city lights and all the way to the ocean from nearly every window.

The modern abode was entirely remodeled, and is configured with an indoor-outdoor floor plan, as many rooms open to patios and outdoor seating areas, through walls of glass. Piven’s new 4,824-square-foot house looks to be made almost entirely of steel, concrete and glass.

The sleek aesthetic definitely exudes a bit of a bachelor pad vibe, though not necessarily in a bad way.

The chef’s kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances and a center island, while the master suite is “comparable to the finest hotels,” raves the listing, with a walk-in closet, fireplace and private patio. There are even views from the master bathroom—the standing tub is positioned right by the window, in order to soak up the Los Angeles scenery.

That hotel-esque atmosphere in the Los Angeles pad extends to the outdoor amenities, including the “resort style” yard, with all custom landscaping, a glitzy infinity pool and fire pit.

Still, while his new home might have views of the ocean, the Entourage actor is trying to offload a beach house in Malibu—it’s lingering on the market, with a $10.5 million price tag attached.