‘Home Alone’ Actor John Heard Dead at 71

Actor John Heard, best known for his role as Peter McCallister in the Home Alone films, was found dead in a room at a Palo Alto, California hotel over the weekend. He was 71.

Heard was recovering from back surgery at the time of his death. It has also been revealed that the actor’s son, Max Heard, died in December 2016 at 22-years-old, the IB Times reports. Max’s passed away “peacefully in his sleep,” according to an obituary unearthed by the outlet.

The obituary, which was written by Max’s mother and Heard’s ex-wife Sharon Heard, read:

“Many friends, including Annika, feel lost, as he directed them in their lives. Max was in deep grief of not having a father participating in his life.

“We did everything to help him, but the agony was with him. He knew how loved he was by his mother, and sister, and his new girlfriend Maggie. We adore him, and will continue to adore him. For all of eternity.”

Sharon did, however, respond to Heard’s passing with positive comments to the New York Times.

“He’d never compromise. He’d get scripts every day, but he didn’t care about money. He didn’t care about the Hollywood scene at all,” she told the outlet.

Heard’s official cause of death is still being determined. His passing is not being treated as foul play.