The Real Reason Justin Bieber Canceled ‘Purpose’ World Tour

Imagine this: you work hard to save some money so you can treat yourself and maybe your partner to a fun concert outing. Maybe you buy tickets to Justin Bieber‘s Purpose world tour. Good for you, that sounds like a great time. Not so good for you is the fact that Bieber has now canceled the remainder of the tour.

On Monday night, sources inside Bieber’s camp told PEOPLE that he is “okay for now,” but is “super exhausted” from his previous tour dates and the demanding schedule that comes with being an international pop star.

“He’s been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew. He’s super exhausted though,” a source told PEOPLE of the 23-year-old’s life at the moment. “He actually does like being on tour, but he’s been touring for 18 months straight and it takes a toll.”

“Church crew” sounds like a good name for Bieber’s next album, no?

Also on Monday, Bieber’s representative shared the following statement:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber’s decision affects more than a dozen upcoming planned concert dates, including a show that was scheduled for Saturday in Dallas. Also on the schedule were shows at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, Boston, and Toronto before jetting over to Asia for several concerts in Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.

The Purpose tour was Bieber’s third global tour and it kicked off back on March 9, 2016 in Seattle and saw the Canadian star pop up all over North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America.

“This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and half, and he’s tired,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He needed a break and as much as he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates … The tour was just really long and he was exhausted.”

Get well soon, J-Biebs.