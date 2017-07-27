Police Say Justin Bieber Hit Photographer With Truck While Driving Away From Event

Pop star Justin Bieber hit a media member with his vehicle while attempting to leave an event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night, the Beverly Hills Police Department told CNN.

Lt. Scott Dowling told the outlet that Bieber remained at the scene throughout the investigation. The singer can be seen in video from the incident trying to help the man who was struck, according to CNN.

Earlier this week, Bieber had canceled the remainder of his Purpose worldwide tour, with some sources telling PEOPLE that he was “super exhausted.” He later told TMZ that he plans on “just resting, getting some relaxation.” On Wednesday night, he was seen near the Saban Theater, which was holding a City Church service, in the Los Angeles area near where the incident took place.

Dowling revealed to CNN that a 57-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, but that no citations were issued. In addition, no other cars were involved in the accident. The man is reportedly a photographer.

Bieber’s Purpose tour began in March 2016 to promote the pop star’s fourth album. According to industry tracker Pollstar, via CNN, his concerts grossed $163.3 million in 2016.