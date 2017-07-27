Lucky Blue Smith Introduces His Daughter to 3 Million Instagram Followers

She might be less than a day old, but Gravity Blue Smith is already on her way to becoming one of this year’s biggest models. Well, kind of.

Famous model parents Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree Henley welcomed their first daughter into the world Thursday morning. And they wasted no time in publishing the news on Instagram. Smith, who is 19 and has 3 million followers, referred to his daughter as “little princess,” while Henley, who is 26 and has 425k followers, called her “little angel” and “the most perfect beautiful gift.” We wonder how long it will be before Gravity has a significant Instagram following of her own.

Smith and Henley obviously announced their pregnancy via Instagram this past March, just a few days after they walked hand-in-hand down the Dolce & Gabbana runway. “Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life,” he wrote in his announcement post. “I have some wonderful and surprising news—Stormi and I are having a baby!”

If you’re concerned about the child’s extremely creative name, just know that Gravity is in good company. Her father’s three sisters (who are also models) are named Starlie Cheyenne Smith, Daisy Clementine Smith and Pyper America Smith. You should also know that the quartet of siblings perform together at festivals like Coachella in a surf-rock band, called The Atomics. Henley, who was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2009, also has a sister named Darbi; she is apparently not a model.

So it seems Smith and Henley actually took the safe route when it came to naming their daughter—it would be really bizarre if they named the infant something normal, like Jessica or Amanda.