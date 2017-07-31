See Inside the Home Where Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller Were Married

The home where Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller held their wedding reception is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside the Westchester abode.













Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller’s marriage lasted just five years, but the charming home where they held their nuptials is still perfectly intact.

Monroe and Miller were married in 1956, at the White Plains courthouse in a four-minute ceremony, and then held their 25-person wedding reception at the Westchester home of Miller’s Hollywood agent, Kay Brown. Now, the picturesque, French country style house is on the market, currently asking $1.68 million.

The listing, held by Houlihan Lawrence broker Susan Stillman, does not shy away from what is likely the home’s most famous feature, and declares it has the “incredible provenance of hosting the well-publicized celebrity wedding of Marilyn Monroe to playwright Arthur Miller.” But the 4,291-square-foot home does have plenty of other lovely attributes, aside from being the site of the ultimately doomed marriage.

The four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom gated home has many original details, including parquet floors, French doors, leaded windows and European-style fireplaces. The living room is surrounded by walls of glass that lead to the terrace exit, and the master suite is separated for privacy, while a first-floor guest suite has its own side entrance.

The actress and the playwright’s wedding party was held on the lawn; surely they appreciated the “sought-after privacy” the 4.16-acre property provides from the many gardens, trees and greenery, per the listing. There’s a pool, pool house, summer kitchen and cabana in the backyard, and the home also comes with lake rights on Lake Maccabuc.

It’s not the only Monroe-related property to appear on the real estate market this year, though. Her beloved Brentwood home sold after just ten days (and for over the asking price) when it was listed for sale in April. And while Monroe never lived there, there’s also the Upper West Side penthouse where Monroe’s second husband, famed Yankee Joe DiMaggio, once lived—it’s currently on the market for $4.5 million.