Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Did Not Wear Hideous Bridesmaids Dresses

Fashion’s favorite child stars, turned cult style icons, made a rare appearance on social media this past weekend, when they attended a friend’s wedding in Hudson Valley. The designers behind The Row and Elizabeth and James served as bridesmaids for their close friend Cassie Coane, creative director of Gomelsky, as she wed Jim Koenig on the Southwood Estate, located in upstate New York.

We all got married!!!! We love you @cassiecoane @jamesflames ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #mrandmrsflames A post shared by Harley Viera-Newton (@harleyvnewton) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Unlike the usual nightmare of forcing a group of fully grown women to wear matching dresses, the laid back bride let her 18 bridesmaids choose their own dresses, with just one instruction: make it floral. The stylish set pulled that concept off with aplomb, all choosing different shades and styles, but somehow managing to tie the boho aesthetic together perfectly.

When the bride says wear floral, you wear floral. ✌🏽💕 #mrandmrsflames A post shared by kylemilleryoga (@kylemilleryoga) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Both twins reportedly opted for vintage ensembles; Mary-Kate, on the far right, wore an oversized kimono-esque dress, with backless green mules and a wondrous boho-inspired floral headpiece, while Ashley stuck with her trademark all-black vibe, choosing a black and white floral mini dress, with her signature tousled locks down au naturel.

The bride obviously wore white, but still managed to stick to the floral theme, with a custom frock by Danielle Frankel. Alison Lou’s Alison Chemla provided some of the jewelry, including the couple’s wedding bands and a custom pinky ring that read “Jim.”

@cassiecoane in Danielle Frankel at her epic wedding #mrandmrsflames 🔥 A post shared by Danielle Frankel (@daniellefrankelstudio) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

We wonder if this wedding was also the sort to offer guests “bowls and bowls” of cigarettes, just like when Mary-Kate tied the knot with Olivier Sarkozy.