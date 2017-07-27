The Worst Possible Workplace for Each Myers-Briggs Personality Type

Certain personality types are naturally well-suited for certain workplace roles—which means that, naturally, each type is a little bit less suited for other roles.

If we’re lucky, we all happen across our ideal workplace eventually. But many of us have to suffer through a few less than ideal workplaces before finding the one that truly suits us. Here’s the workplace condition that would make coming into the office every morning feel like torture, based on your Myers-Briggs personality type.

ENFP: A workplace run by an immoral management team where any pushback about the unfair working conditions could serve as a direct threat to the ENFP’s career.

ENFJ: A cutthroat and competitive workplace where collaboration is frowned upon and employees are pitted against one another in order to succeed.

INFJ: A workplace that exploits honest customers in order to make money and treats its employees like replaceable commodities.

INFP: A stuffy corporate environment that contributes nothing of meaning to society and frowns upon any sort of creative problem solving.

INTP: A workplace in which they are micromanaged and must account for what they are doing at absolutely every minute of every day.

ENTP: A company that is functioning in a systematically inefficient way but interprets any innovative solutions for improvement or change as personal criticism.

ENTJ: A workplace that completely lacks a long-term vision and requires strict adherence to the decisions of an incompetent management team.

INTJ: A loud and interactive office environment where they can’t close their door and buckle down for more than five consecutive minutes without someone busting in to interrupt them.

ESTJ: A company that completely lacks structure and presents few to no opportunities for upward advancement.

ISTJ: A work team where everyone else is fond of slacking, and the ISTJ is held responsible for the team’s output—meaning everything ends up falling on their plate.

ISTP: A workplace that forces them to be on the front lines fielding customer complaints and politely resolving a series of petty, day-to-day issues.

ESTP: A monotonous corporate environment where they have to go through a series of red tape in order to solve pretty much any problem.

ESFP: A workplace with virtually no corporate culture where employees don’t interact with one another and the day-to-day tasks rarely change.

ISFP: A workplace that expects them to be highly self-motivated but only praises the completion of dull, uncreative projects.

ESFJ: An isolated work environment where employees are forced to analyze impersonal data all day with little interaction or feedback about how they’re doing.

ISFJ: A workplace that fails to provide them with specific rules or instructions for the projects they’re working on but expects “big things” of them.