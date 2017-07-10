Male Model Watch: The New Faces to Know at NYFW: Men’s

Keep an eye out for this model on the streets of New York.

















July is already one of the hottest months in New York, but with the arrival of New York Fashion Week: Men’s temperatures might be a bit steamier than the forecasts originally called for.

Yes, it might be slightly more difficult to hail an Uber or snag a prime reservation at Jean-Georges Vongerichten‘s Public Kitchen during this abbreviated week of fashion shows, presentations and wild after parties, but it’s all worth it. Especially considering the prime new talent of male models—and their perfectly chiseled cheekbones—are to blame for all of that.

This season, there are quite a few new models to keep an eye on. Most of them have already made a splash at the men’s shows in Europe, like Enzo Brumm, who walked for Rick Owens and Acne Studios and Quinn Straw, who has caught the eye of Gosha Rubchinskiy. There’s also a handful of complete newbies, including Ryan B. Law and Luke Blake, who will be hitting the runway for the very first time in New York.

Click through to see them all. And who knows, lurking among this bunch of burgeoning models could be the next Lucky Blue Smith or Jordan Barrett.