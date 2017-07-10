Male Model Watch: The New Faces to Know at NYFW: Men’s

Brad Allen
Age: 23
Find him: @bradallen10
Has already walked in: Tom Ford, Plein Sports and Ralph Lauren.
Do Byung Wook
Age: 28
Find him: @do__________
Has already walked in: Poan Menswear, Belstaff and St. James.
Kai Taylor
Age: 19
Find him: @kaixtaylor
Has already walked in: Frankie Morello, Dirk Bikkembergs, Versace, Bobby Abley and Astrid Andersen.
Mike Gioia
Age: 21
Find him: @mike.gioia
Has already walked in: Daks and Versace.
Nathaniel Visser
Age: 24
Find him: @nathanielvisser
Has already walked in: Giorgio Armani, Plein Sport, Ralph Lauren and Philipp Plein.
Ricky Graham
Age: 18
Find him: @ricky.graham
Has already walked in: OAMC Menswear, Walter Van Beirendonck, Munsoo Kwon and Mari.
Roberto Sipos
Age: 21
Find him: @robertosipos
Has already walked in: Issey Miyake.
Bram Valbracht
Age: 21
Find him: @bramvalbracht
Has already walked in: Ralph Lauren, Philipp Plein and Daks London.
Luke Blake
Age: 18
Find him: @robertosipos
Has already walked in: No shows! This is Luke’s first time walking.
Clement Cornebize
Age: 19
Find him: @Clementcornebize
Has already walked in: Christopher Raeburn, Munson, Kwon, Fendi and Lanvin.
Mackenzie Lucuik
Age: 21
Find him: @mackenziehoganlucuik
Has already walked in: Marni, Ferragamo, Lemaire, Woo Young Mi and Dries van Noten.
Enzo Brumm
Age: 21
Find him: @enzo_brumm
Has already walked in: Acne Studios, Rick Owens and ICOSAE.
Harrison Bock
Age: 18
Find him: @harrison1012
Has already walked in: Plein Sport.
Quinn Straw
Age: 18
Find him: @cowboystain
Has already walked in:: Gosha Rubchinskiy.
Ryan B. Law
Age: 17
Find him: @ryan_b_law
Has already walked in: No shows! This is Ryan’s first time walking.
Michael Patrick
Age: 21
Find him: @michaelwosyluk
Has already walked in: No shows! This is Michael’s first time walking.
Logan Flatte
Age: 20
Find him: @loganflatte
Has already walked in: John Varvatos, Public School and Calvin Klein.
Jordan Sannicks
Age: 20
Find him: @jordansannicks
Has already walked in: Philipp Plein and Wood House.
Frank Nadolny
Age: 20
Find him: @fjcruiser
Has already walked in: Tim Coppens, Todd Snyder, Linder and Matiere.
Cole James
Age: 22
Find him: @colejamesfarr
Has already walked in: John Varvatos, Todd Snyder and Joseph Abboud.
July is already one of the hottest months in New York, but with the arrival of New York Fashion Week: Men’s temperatures might be a bit steamier than the forecasts originally called for.
Yes, it might be slightly more difficult to hail an Uber or snag a prime reservation at Jean-Georges Vongerichten‘s Public Kitchen during this abbreviated week of fashion shows, presentations and wild after parties, but it’s all worth it. Especially considering the prime new talent of male models—and their perfectly chiseled cheekbones—are to blame for all of that.
This season, there are quite a few new models to keep an eye on. Most of them have already made a splash at the men’s shows in Europe, like Enzo Brumm, who walked for Rick Owens and Acne Studios and Quinn Straw, who has caught the eye of Gosha Rubchinskiy. There’s also a handful of complete newbies, including Ryan B. Law and Luke Blake, who will be hitting the runway for the very first time in New York.
Click through to see them all. And who knows, lurking among this bunch of burgeoning models could be the next Lucky Blue Smith or Jordan Barrett.