Male Model Watch: The New Faces to Know at NYFW: Men’s

Keep an eye out for quite a few chiseled cheekbones this week

By 07/10/17 9:22am
Keep an eye out for this model on the streets of New York.
Instagram/Mike.Gioia

Brad Allen

Age: 23

Find him: @bradallen10

Has already walked in: Tom Ford, Plein Sports and Ralph Lauren.

Courtesy Soul Artist Management/Josh Olins

Do Byung Wook

Age: 28

Find him: @do__________

Has already walked in: Poan Menswear, Belstaff and St. James.

Courtesy Soul Artist Management/Brent Chua

Kai Taylor

Age: 19

Find him: @kaixtaylor

Has already walked in: Frankie Morello, Dirk Bikkembergs, Versace, Bobby Abley and Astrid Andersen.

Courtesy Soul Artist Management/Dham Srifuengfung
Mike Gioia

Age: 21

Find him: @mike.gioia

Has already walked in: Daks and Versace.

Courtesy Soul Artist Management

Nathaniel Visser

Age: 24

Find him: @nathanielvisser

Has already walked in: Giorgio Armani, Plein Sport, Ralph Lauren and Philipp Plein.

Courtesy Soul Artist Management/Ben Simpson

Ricky Graham

Age: 18

Find him: @ricky.graham

Has already walked in: OAMC Menswear, Walter Van Beirendonck, Munsoo Kwon and Mari.

Courtesy Soul Artist Management/Collier Schorr
Roberto Sipos

Age: 21

Find him: @robertosipos

Has already walked in: Issey Miyake.

Courtesy Soul Artist Management/Hyea W. Kang

Bram Valbracht

Age: 21

Find him: @bramvalbracht

Has already walked in: Ralph Lauren, Philipp Plein and Daks London.

Courtesy Wilhelmina

Luke Blake

Age: 18

Find him: @robertosipos

Has already walked in: No shows! This is Luke’s first time walking.

Courtesy Wilhelmina
Clement Cornebize

Age: 19

Find him: @Clementcornebize

Has already walked in: Christopher Raeburn, Munson, Kwon, Fendi and Lanvin.

Courtesy Wilhelmina

Mackenzie Lucuik

Age: 21

Find him: @mackenziehoganlucuik

Has already walked in: Marni, Ferragamo, Lemaire, Woo Young Mi and Dries van Noten.

Courtesy Wilhelmina

Enzo Brumm

Age: 21

Find him: @enzo_brumm

Has already walked in: Acne Studios, Rick Owens and ICOSAE.

Courtesy Wilhelmina
Harrison Bock

Age: 18

Find him: @harrison1012

Has already walked in: Plein Sport.

Courtesy Ford Models/Jose Cuevas

Quinn Straw

Age: 18

Find him: @cowboystain

Has already walked in:: Gosha Rubchinskiy.

Courtesy Ford Models/Sam Ramirez

Ryan B. Law

Age: 17

Find him: @ryan_b_law

Has already walked in: No shows! This is Ryan’s first time walking.

Courtesy Ford Models/ Gabrielle Revere
Michael Patrick

Age: 21

Find him: @michaelwosyluk

Has already walked in: No shows! This is Michael’s first time walking.

Courtesy Ford Models

Logan Flatte

Age: 20

Find him: @loganflatte

Has already walked in: John Varvatos, Public School and Calvin Klein.

Courtesy Ford Models

Jordan Sannicks

Age: 20

Find him: @jordansannicks

Has already walked in: Philipp Plein and Wood House.

Courtesy Ford Models
Frank Nadolny

Age: 20

Find him: @fjcruiser

Has already walked in: Tim Coppens, Todd Snyder, Linder and Matiere.

Courtesy Ford Models

Cole James

Age: 22

Find him: @colejamesfarr

Has already walked in: John Varvatos, Todd Snyder and Joseph Abboud.

Courtesy Ford Models
- / 21

July is already one of the hottest months in New York, but with the arrival of New York Fashion Week: Men’s temperatures might be a bit steamier than the forecasts originally called for.

Yes, it might be slightly more difficult to hail an Uber or snag a prime reservation at Jean-Georges Vongerichten‘s Public Kitchen during this abbreviated week of fashion shows, presentations and wild after parties, but it’s all worth it. Especially considering the prime new talent of male models—and their perfectly chiseled cheekbones—are to blame for all of that.

This season, there are quite a few new models to keep an eye on. Most of them have already made a splash at the men’s shows in Europe, like Enzo Brumm, who walked for Rick Owens and Acne Studios and Quinn Straw, who has caught the eye of Gosha Rubchinskiy. There’s also a handful of complete newbies, including Ryan B. Law and Luke Blake, who will be hitting the runway for the very first time in New York.

Click through to see them all. And who knows, lurking among this bunch of burgeoning models could be the next Lucky Blue Smith or Jordan Barrett.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

