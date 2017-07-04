NJ Democrats, Christie Strike Deal to Reopen Government

New Jersey Democrats and Gov. Chris Christie have reached a deal to lift a government shutdown and pass a new $34.7 billion state budget, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto announced Monday night.

As part of the deal, the state’s largest insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, agreed to some slight adjustments to its corporate governance structure and to establish a new cap on the amount of money it can keep in reserves: 725 percent of its risk-based capital ratio.

But the most controversial parts of a previous version of the legislation — turning it into New Jersey’s insurer of last resort and allowing the state to raid any excess in its surplus in some circumstances — were removed from the final version of the bill. The new bill was announced after a series of meetings Monday between Prieto, Sweeney, Sen. Joe Vitale and Horizon chief executive Bob Marino.

Democrats are now expected to approve the new budget and the Horizon legislation later tonight, and Christie is expected to sign off on the entire package, which ended up a far cry from his initial plan to raid Horizon’s reserves to the tune of $300 million per year beginning with the next administration.

The state shutdown that has kept some services and state parks closed for three days is expected to be lifted in time for the July Fourth holiday. Christie has a news conference scheduled for 11 p.m.

This post will be updated.