NJ House Candidates File Fundraising Reports with FEC

While the governorship and all seats on the state Legislature are on New Jersey’s November 2017 ballot, there are many in the state who are looking ahead to the 2018 midterm race. For Republicans, that race presents an opportunity to shore up strength in the Republican-controlled federal government. Democrats, on the other hand, are focused on cashing in on discontent with President Trump and reclaiming some seats for the left.

While most of New Jersey’s 12 congressional districts are safe, there are a few races where national focus has increased. Here is how all the candidates are doing so far according to quarter 2 FEC fundraising reports, which include fundraising received as of June 30, 2017.

District 1

According to FEC reports, incumbent Donald Norcross is the only candidate with significant fundraising. While other candidates have registered, none filed second quarter reports.

REP. DONALD NORCROSS (D)

Total receipts: $629,624.12

Total spent: $136,975.17

Cash on hand: $592,111.62

District 2

Incumbent Frank LoBiondo is not yet facing a challenger.

REP. FRANK LOBIONDO (R)

Total receipts: $252,828.07

Total spent: $170,901.21

Cash on hand: $432,462.05

District 3

While Democrat Andy Kim has yet to make his challenge to MacArthur official, he reported over $100,000 in fundraising so far. MacArthur’s district has gotten some significant attention from national Democrats due to MacArthur’s controversial amendment to the American Health Care Act that allowed it to pass the House. It is considered a reliably Republican district.

REP. TOM MACARTHUR (R)

Total receipts: $586,841.39

Total spent: $216,492.79

Cash on hand: $377,679.42

CHALLENGER ANDY KIM (D)

Total receipts: $117,236.45

Total spent: $0

Cash on hand: $0

District 4

Incumbent Chris Smith is not currently facing a challenger.

REP. CHRIS SMITH (R)

Total receipts: $170,024.54

Total spent: $90,957.06

Cash on hand: $351,456.42

District 5

While no Republican has declared that they will be challenging Josh Gottheimer, the candidate’s fundraising shows that he is ready for a fight. After Gottheimer won his seat from long-serving Republican Scott Garrett last year, national Republicans announced that the district was a prime target for the 2018 race.

REP. JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D)

Total receipts: $1,593,669.58

Total spent: $241,340.61

Cash on hand: $1,431,414.03

District 6

Frank Pallone’s district is considered reliably Democrat and there has been no substantial fundraising from Republicans.

REP. FRANK PALLONE (D)

Total receipts: $433,689.62

Total spent: $315,478.45

Cash on hand: $1,157,432.01

District 7

Like MacArthur’s district, Leonard Lance’s district has been targeted by Democrats. Unlike MacArthur, however, Lance is already facing several challengers Lisa Mandelblatt outraised Lance in the second quarter. Lance still has the most cash overall.

REP LEONARD LANCE (R)

Total receipts: $371,647.13

Total spent: $180,869.88

Cash on hand: $351,019.23

CHALLENGER LISA MANDELBLATT (D)

Total receipts: $258,649.84

Total spent: $55,660.39

Cash on hand: $202,989.45

CHALLENGER LINDA WEBER (D)

Total receipts: $122,201.36

Total spent: $37,022.99

Cash on hand: $85,178.37

CHALLENGER SCOTT SALMON (D)

Total receipts: $53,189.78

Total spent: $10,794.14

Cash on hand: $42,395.64

CHALLENGER PETER JACOB (D)

Total receipts: $28,589.79

Total spent: $8,693.18

Cash on hand: $34,776.52

District 8

Albio Sires is not facing a challenger.

REP. ALBIO SIRES (D)

Total receipts: $74,905.60

Total spent: $95,871.21

Cash on hand: $269,321.47

District 9

Long-time incumbent Bill Pascrell is facing a primary challenge from Michael Wildes but is considered the odds-on favorite.

REP. BILL PASCRELL (D)

Total receipts: $339,030.86

Total spent: $234,479.12

Cash on hand: $1,439,586.83

CHALLENGER MICHAEL WILDES (D)

Total receipts: $4,394.22

Total spent: $2,626.00

Cash on hand: $757,756.43

District 10

Donald Payne is not facing a challenger.

REP. DONALD PAYNE, JR (D)

Total receipts: $341,004.57

Total spent: $1,013,881.69

Cash on hand: $463,771.78

District 11

Rodney Frelinghuysen is facing increased pressure due to his support of the AHCA and decision not to hold town halls with residents. A number of Democrats have announced they will challenge him but only former federal prosecutor Mickie Sherill filed an FEC report. Freeholder John Bartlett has announced he is running and Assemblyman John McKeon is also reportedly considering it but neither has filed with the FEC.

REP. RODNEY FRELINGHUYSEN (R)

Total receipts: $999,158.30

Total spent: $488,355.87

Cash on hand: $980,598.39

CHALLENGER MIKIE SHERRILL (D)

Total receipts: $245,957.25

Total spent: $50,610.69

Cash on hand: $195,346.56

District 12

Bonnie Watson Coleman is not facing a challenger. Her district is heavily Democratic.

REP. BONNIE WATSON COLEMAN (D)

Total receipts: $178,786.00

Total spent: $130,132.06

Cash on hand: $127,666.79