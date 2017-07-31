NJ Politics Digest: Christie Gets in Cubs Fan’s Face

Cradling a basket of loaded nachos, Gov. Chris Christie got nose to nose with a baseball fan who heckled him at a Milwaukee Brewers game Sunday, making the governor a social media sensation once again.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie told a Chicago Cubs fan who had called him a hypocrite, according to WISN 12 News.

Video of the fan’s close encounter with Christie swept through social media, putting the unpopular governor in the spotlight again. It’s also the second time in two weeks he’s been jeered at a ball park. He was resoundingly booed during a New York Mets game in mid-July.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

The Assembly plans to return to the state house Monday to deal with some of the aftermath of the three-day government shutdown in early July. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on paying public workers who were frozen out of their jobs amid the budget impasse. There are also measures that would keep public parks and beaches open and kick the governor out of the state-provided beach house in future budget-related shutdowns.

And Republican gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno is having a Monday evening rally with Republican National Committee Co-Chair Bob Paduchik. She is trying to ramp up her fundraising in the race against Democrat Phil Murphy, who has a lot more campaign cash.

Quote of the Day: “Appreciate that” – The Cubs fan after getting grilled by Christie at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

