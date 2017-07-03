NJ Politics Digest: Christie Puts the Sun King to Shame

These pictures of Gov. Chris Christie and his family luxuriating on one of the nicest beaches in the state — all by themselves, because of the government shutdown Christie ordered — caused an international stir in a matter of hours and are sure to follow the governor around no matter where he goes next in public life.

For those who don’t already know, Christie closed down state government on Saturday after failing to get the budget deal he wanted through the Legislature. The shutdown affects all state parks. But Christie, his family, and a few guests have had the run of Island Beach State Park to themselves because the governor still gets to use his official retreat there.

At 15 percent approval rating, he doesn’t seem to give much of a hoot about optics anymore. “Run for governor,” he said when asked whether the arrangement was fair. He bluntly told reporters he would be shuttling back and forth from the beach to Trenton on a state helicopter.

Christie didn’t give a second thought to misleading the press and the public about his mini-vacation, either. When asked Sunday at a news conference whether he had gotten any sun, Christie said no and gruffly changed the subject by saying, “Next! Next!” Little did he know the Star-Ledger had put a photographer on a rental plane to snap pictures of him and his family on their secluded getaway financed by the same taxpayers who had to make U-turns upon reaching the park.

Christie may think he has nothing left to lose in public life. But the state Republican Party, still as loyal to him as ever for some head-scratching reason, will sink or swim along with his brand. That includes Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the GOP nominee for governor, and all 120 legislative candidates this year. A wise man once said, “Get the hell off the beach. … You’ve maximized your tan.”

Quote of the Day: “I didn’t get any sun today.” – Gov. Chris Christie.

Quote of the Day #2: “Get the hell off the beach!” – Gov. Chris Christie.

Here are exclusive aerial photos by NJ Advance Media showing Christie surrounded by wife, Mary Pat Christie, and others.

The plane truth: How we caught Christie sunbathing on a closed beach

It wasn’t difficult to find him. There Christie was, with family and friends, on a long and empty stretch of beach near the governor’s shore residence, nobody else within a country mile. They were enjoying the beautiful summer day on a beach closed to the public by Christie because of a budget standoff.

NJ Shutdown: Nothing Really Happens on Day Two

The day is Sunday, the hour is 6 p.m., New Jersey state government remains in shutdown mode, and nothing has really changed in the last 42 hours.

How health-insurer debate ground Christie’s Trenton to a halt

For months, Gov. Christie waged a one-man crusade against New Jersey’s largest health insurer, attacking its highly-paid executives and lobbyists as he sought to make the case that it should establish a fund to provide drug-addiction services to the poor and uninsured.

People hoping to visit Island Beach State Park this holiday weekend were not allowed in because of the state government shutdown Gov. Chris Christie ordered amid the state budget standoff in Trenton.

Shutdown crisis unleashes the ‘Trumpian’ sides of Christie, Prieto

The principal figures in the state budget shutdown have let loose their petty, inner Trumpian alter egos.

Christie OK’d posters at government offices blaming speaker for shutdown. Is that legal?

They look sort of like wanted posters — and they’re at shuttered government buildings throughout the state.

NJ budget impasse: Holiday visitors, residents unhappy over govt. operations shutdown

Many New Jersey residents woke Saturday morning with errands on their minds and Fourth of July holiday plans ahead — and no clue that Gov. Christie had shut down state operations because of the legislative budget impasse.

‘Gov. Christie, get the h— off the beach!’

“Gov. Christie, get the h—— off the beach!”

That was the tongue-in-cheek response from Larry Manno of Ridgefield, Connecticut, when he learned Saturday that Christie and his family were spending the weekend at the governor’s official retreat in Island Beach State Park even though the 10-mile long park was off limits to everyone else.

Budget impasse ruins 4th of July plans for families

While Gov. Chris Christie, his family and friends enjoy a Fourth of July getaway at the state-owned residence at Island Beach State Park, other New Jerseyans are barred access to state parks because of the 2017-18 state budget impasse in Trenton.

