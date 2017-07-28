NJ Politics Digest: Christie Rains on Guadagno’s Running Mate Parade

It was a big day for Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the Republican nominee for governor, as she announced Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo as her running mate.

But Gov. Chris Christie threw cold water on the announcement Thursday at a nearly simultaneous news conference.

“Running mates don’t matter,” Christie said.

Christie said he didn’t really know Rendo — he only met him “I think twice” — but suggested adding a mayor to Guadagno’s ticket would fit in nicely with her campaign pledge to reign in property taxes. Other than that, the governor shrugged off news of who Guadagno and Murphy chose as their running mates.

“No one is going to vote for Phil Murphy because he picked Sheila Oliver, except for Sheila Oliver and her family,” Christie said. “And no one is voting for Kim Guadagno because she apparently has picked Mayor Rendo.”

And the Republican Governors Association, which could spend some money to help Guadagno out, “could care less” whom she picked, the governor said.

Quote of the Day: “You just make shit up.” – Christie attacking a reporter at a news conference.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno announced Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo as her running mate on Thursday, reconfiguring her gubernatorial campaign as a pitch to the large bloc of Hispanic voters in New Jersey who are not represented on the Democratic ticket.

MacArthur Owns Stake in Scaramucci Investment Firm

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3) owns a stake in SkyBridge Capital, the investment firm owned by White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Christie Hints He’s Against Trump’s Transgender Ban for Military

Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday implied he’s against a plan from President Trump to ban transgender people from serving in the military. But he didn’t actually say it.

National GOP Group Backing Schirmer in NJ Senate Race

Ileana Schirmer, the Republican candidate challenging state Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-14), has secured some financial support from the Republican State Leadership Committee, an arm of the party that works to build up the ranks in the state legislatures.

Courts Give New Guidance on Police Recordings

While the public does not have an absolute right to obtain videos made by cameras installed on police cars in New Jersey under the Open Public Records Act, the state Supreme Court interpreted the common law to allow it.

Just minutes after Republican gubernatorial nominee Kim Guadagno announced her choice for lieutenant governor on Thursday, her boss, Gov. Chris Christie, said running mates “don’t matter” and won’t help win over any deep-pocketed donors or convince the Republican Governors Association to spend money on the race.

Gov. Chris Christie promised to be a referee this year as Democrat Phil Murphy and lieutenant governor Kim Guadagno compete to succeed him.

Did Christie just suggest Guadagno campaign is a losing cause?

In a blunt, tell it like it is moment, Gov. Chris Christie pulled back the curtain Thursday on why a national group that supports Republican governors isn’t doing much for Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s gubernatorial bid.

Christie: NJ residents not willing to do what it takes to cut taxes

Gov. Chris Christie seems resigned to the idea that ever-increasing property taxes will be New Jersey’s fate. “We know what to do to solve the problem but we are unwilling as a society to accept the medicine we need to accept to solve it,” Christie said Thursday during his monthly “Ask the Governor” program on New Jersey 101.5.

Pro-women PAC targets Frelinghuysen, Lance

EMILY’s List, a Washington-based political action committee that supports pro-choice Democratic women seeking elected office, has put Reps. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11) and Leonard Lance (R-7) on its “On Notice” list of House and Senate Republicans it plans to oppose in the 2018 mid-term elections.

You paid $100M for research by Congress. Now you may get to see it.

You may now get to see research your tax dollars paid big bucks to fund.

EDITORIAL: A win and a loss for transgender community

Gov. Chris Christie last week signed a bill into law that brings clarity to New Jersey public schools regarding the treatment of transgender students. Namely and most importantly, the law seeks to maintain “a safe and supportive learning environment that is free from discrimination and harassment for transgender students.” It was a victory for New Jersey’s transgender community.

