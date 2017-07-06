NJ Politics Digest: Christie Vetoes Stir Controversy

The new state budget is finished, but the daggers are still out. Democrats noticed that Gov. Chris Christie vetoed some language from the budget even though he kept $325 million in funding they added, and for a few hours on Wednesday, it was like the budget fight never really ended.

Quote of the Day: “Anyone who contends Governor Christie is an honest man has spent too much time sitting in the sun with him or in traffic on the George Washington Bridge.” – Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

New Jersey’s Shutdown: What Was That About?

New Jersey residents were not able to enjoy state parks and beaches over the July 4th holiday weekend as a result of the government shutdown. Sal Rizzo, editor of Observer NJ, reports on what really happened with the state budget leading to the shutdown.

Prieto Claims Christie Broke Budget Promise

Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto renewed his feud with Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday, claiming the governor broke a promise on the budget deal that ended a three-day state government shutdown. But the governor’s office strongly denied the accusation and said Christie kept his word.

What’s in the ‘Democrat budget’ Christie signed — and why they’re mad anyway

The budget battle fought over changes to Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield could have been resolved another way – by erasing some $325 million in spending added to the budget by Democratic lawmakers, roughly half of it for increased school aid.

Trump’s Request for Voter Information ‘Under Review’ in NJ

New Jersey state officials said Wednesday that they will not disclose private voter information to President Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, a controversial panel formed to investigate claims of voter fraud during the 2016 presidential election.

Hudson attorney files ethics complaint against Christie over ‘Beachgate’

A Hudson County attorney has filed a complaint against Gov. Chris Christie, saying he used his position unethically when he and family members basked in the warm sun at Island Beach State Park Sunday while the public was turned away because of the state shutdown.

Chris Christie Gets Roasted With a Detailed Sand Sculpture of His Day at the Beach

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was roasted over the weekend—not by the sun, but by a sandcastle.

Rush to renew MVC documents after three day New Jersey government shutdown

State offices reopened Wednesday with about 100 people anxiously waiting in line at a Motor Vehicle Commission agency following a weekend shutdown due a deadlock in Trenton over the state budget.

Should furloughed public workers affected by the shutdown get back pay?

As Beachgate seemed to continue to sizzle days after Gov. Chris Christie was “caught” on the beach that was closed to everyone else, some in New Jersey felt he wasn’t the only one getting burned.

Sweeney-NJEA Fight Drives Independent Spending to New Record

The battle between Senate President Steve Sweeney and the New Jersey Education Association helped drive spending from outside groups to a new record in the 2017 legislative primaries, according to a report released by the state’s campaign finance agency Wednesday.

NJ Gov Race: Guadagno, Murphy Raise Enough for Matching Funds

Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy have gathered enough donations to qualify for public matching funds, according to their campaigns, with each raising more than $430,000 since the June 6 primaries.

Murphy Blames Shutdown on Christie’s ‘Personal Agenda’

Phil Murphy was in Israel while Democrats in the state house nearly tore themselves apart, but the party’s candidate for governor said Wednesday that he wasn’t missing in action during the budget brawl that shut down state government.

Garden State Equality Endorses Murphy for Governor

The Democratic nominee for governor, Phil Murphy, picked up an endorsement from the state’s largest gay rights organization on Wednesday and vowed to sign bills helping the gay and transgender community if elected.

Judge denies co-defendant’s request to delay Menendez corruption trial

A federal judge on Wednesday denied a motion by U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez’s co-defendant to postpone a September trial in their corruption case.

Fans of Trump Taj Mahal can take a piece of the casino home

Fans of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort can take home a piece of the former casino before it’s gutted to make way for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

431 pothole damage claims made on NJ-owned roads — See how few were actually paid

It’s one of the most cringe-worthy moments while driving on New Jersey’s roads — going over a pothole you never saw coming.

Has Steve Fulop evolved on tax abatements?

Early in Steve Fulop’s political career, abatement was a four-letter word.

EDITORIAL: Frelinghuysen must deliver for NJ

We’re still trying to figure out what happened to New Jersey Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen.

