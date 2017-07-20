NJ Politics Digest: Menendez Seeks Dismissal of Corruption Charges

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is making another attempt to get his political corruption charges tossed out of federal court.

Attorneys for embattled senator — who is accused of using his office to help a wealthy Miami friend who gave him gifts and donations — are arguing recent rulings limit the scope of federal bribery law. Among the court decisions cited is an appeals court ruling last week that overturned the corruption conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

An earlier effort to appeal Menendez’s indictment failed when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his argument. A trial is set for this fall.

Quote of the Day: “I’m gonna run. I’m gonna run,” – Guadagno, who kind of ran away from reporters at the end of a heath care forum at Rowan University.

Guadagno, Murphy Have 9 Days Left to Pick Running Mates

Phil Murphy and Kim Guadagno have a little more than a week left to pick their gubernatorial running mates, and neither would tip their hand on Wednesday.

Committee to Subpoena NJ Transit

Assemblyman John McKeon, co-chair of the joint legislative committee overseeing this summer’s Amtrak and NJ Transit repair work, announced on Wednesday that the Assembly Judiciary Committee will invoke subpoena power on NJ Transit in an effort to make the agency more transparent as repair work continues.

Bedminster Qualifies for Federal Funding for Trump Expenses

Bedminster is now officially a “residence of the president.” On Wednesday, Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7) announced that the Secret Service has changed the designation of the Somerset County town where President Trump owns his favorite golf club.

Guadagno, Murphy Say Obamacare Repeal Would Hurt NJ

The two major-party candidates for governor said Wednesday that an overhaul of the nation’s health care system must not harm New Jerseyans who gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Menendez Seeks Dismissal of Bribery Case, Cites New Rulings

Lawyers for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are trying again to have political corruption charges against him thrown out, citing a 2016 Supreme Court decision and recent rulings they say narrow the scope of the federal bribery statute.

Christie offered support for Wray nomination to White House

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke privately with the White House to boost the nomination of Christopher Wray as FBI director, according to written remarks submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

As Trump world totters, Christie hones his pro-Trump brand

It wouldn’t come as a shock if by the end of the summer, Gov. Chris Christie is seen strolling down K Street in Washington, draped in a sandwich board sign that reads: “INSIDER FOR HIRE.”

N.J. lawmaker on his role in trying to repeal Obamacare: ‘No regrets’

With Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on life support, Rep. Tom MacArthur said he had “no regrets” about his efforts to push the legislation forward.

Lawmakers want override of Christie veto of oil train transparency bill

The Assembly Speaker said Wednesday he will push to override Gov. Chris Christie’s conditional veto last week of a bill that would have provided the public and first responders with more information about trains hauling volatile crude oil through communities in New Jersey.

Moran: People, can we give the Gov a break?

Finally: a chance to break my streak and say something supportive about Gov. Chris Christie.

The man caught a foul ball at the Mets game Tuesday night, and the crowd booed him. Now that goes overboard.

Frelinghuysen hints at town hall meeting

New Jersey’s longest serving congressman may be amenable to holding a live town hall meeting with his constituents after all, according to a video recording of him at recent municipal festival.

NJ Transit weighs disciplinary actions over canceled trains

New Jersey Transit is weighing whether it can pursue disciplinary action against train engineers after a manpower shortage forced dozens of ride cancellations this week amid summerlong track work at New York’s Penn Station, an agency official told lawmakers Wednesday.

Chris Christie’s No. 1 Fan

The television show “Everybody Hates Chris” had no new episodes after 2009, but New Jersey voters are embracing a revived version whose working title could be “Just About Everybody Hates Chris.” This Chris is Chris Christie, the most unpopular New Jersey governor in modern history, according to opinion surveys.

