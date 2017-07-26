NJ Politics Digest: Murphy, Guadagno Pick Running Mates

They haven’t made it official, but both gubernatorial candidates have picked their running mates, sources have told Observer.

Democrat Phil Murphy is going with former Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver to join the Democratic ticket as the candidate for lieutenant governor. Murphy has scheduled a 9:30 a.m. news conference in Newark to formally announce his running mate.

Oliver, the first African American woman to lead the state Assembly, brings diversity and more than two decades of political experience to the Democratic ticket. Murphy, by contrast, is an ex-Goldman Sachs executive who has never held elected office. Both represent two starkly different currents in the Democratic Party.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is expected to name Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo as her running mate in the governor’s race. Rendo would bring diversity to the ticket as the only Republican Hispanic mayor in New Jersey. But he does not have the level of experience or name recognition as Oliver.

Quote of the Day: “Cory Booker answered questions about the Sharknado movie on Twitter, but, he wouldn’t tell New Jerseyans whether he will oppose cuts to Social Security and Medicare.” – Sheila Oliver in 2013.

Phil Murphy has chosen former Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver to join the Democratic ticket as the candidate for lieutenant governor, a source with knowledge of the selection process confirmed Tuesday.

Kim Guadagno has plans to meet with Carlos Rendo soon and is expected to name the Republican mayor of Woodcliff Lake as her running mate in the governor’s race, a source told Observer.

Phil Murphy and Sheila Oliver will share the same gubernatorial ticket in November, but they represent two starkly different currents in the Democratic Party.

NJ Gov Race: Debates Set for October

Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy will face each other on the debate stage twice in October, just weeks before voters head to the polls cast their ballots for governor.

Guadagno praises Christie at RGA, despite keeping her distance at home

In New Jersey, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno keeps crawling away from her boss, trying each day to distance herself from Gov. Chris Christie and his dismal approval ratings as she seeks the governorship this November…Half a country away, in a room filled with Republican governors and GOP donors in Colorado sky country, Guadagno is singing a different tune.

It’s all about the economy, Murphy says at Bayonne campaign stop

Phil Murphy stood in the shade of a construction site of a new Mexican restaurant on Broadway and checked his phone during a brief respite from the 94-degree heat Friday afternoon.

Judge rules New Jersey isn’t liable in Bridgegate lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled New Jersey can’t be sued for the actions of some of its employees in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Senate bill would give Amtrak Gateway project at least $474 million less than House did

Amtrak’s Gateway project would get far less money in a Senate bill unveiled Tuesday than the more than $900 million a House committee voted to provide earlier this month, setting up a showdown that will not likely be settled until this fall.

Democrats may block Christie’s overhaul of addiction care

With only a month left to decide, Democrats who control the New Jersey Legislature appear poised to move forward with an attempt to stop Republican Gov. Chris Christie from reorganizing a pair of billion-dollar state agencies.

Even Garrett’s old donors oppose his nomination by Trump

When he served in Congress, Scott Garrett received $7,500 in contributions from the family members who own Kuiken Brothers Co., a Fair Lawn building supply company, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Trump’s first wave of job cuts to EPA in N.J. and N.Y. not as harsh as elsewhere

The Trump Administration’s planned job cuts at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may not be as harsh to the regional office that oversees New Jersey’s 114 federal Superfund sites and other programs.

Editorial: Murphy chooses experience, diversity

The official announcement is expected Wednesday morning, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy’s pick of Assemblywoman Sheila Oliver as his running mate quickly became the least-guarded secret in New Jersey. It is a smart choice.

