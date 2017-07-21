NJ Raises Smoking Age to 21

New Jersey will soon prohibit the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 thanks to a bill (S359) sponsored by state Sens. Richard Codey and Joe Vitale and signed into law by Gov. Chris Christie on Friday.

“By raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21, we are giving young people more time to develop a maturity and better understanding of how dangerous smoking can be and that it is better to not start smoking in the first place,” Christie said in a statement following his action on the bill.

“My mother died from the effects of smoking, and no one should lose their life due to any addictive substance. Additionally, the less people who develop costly tobacco habits that can cause health problems, such as lung cancer, heart disease and developmental issues, the less strain there will be on our healthcare system.”

According to a statement released by Codey and Vitale following the governor’s action on the bill, health care costs in New Jersey directly caused by smoking are upwards of $4 billion annually.

“The governor and I have finally found an issue that we agree on — helping to save lives,” said Codey. “Every day, more of our youth become addicted and we simply can’t allow it to continue. This law will help prevent the deadly consequences of smoking at the same time it will save taxpayers billions of dollars in health care costs.”

New Jersey is now the third state — along with California and Hawaii — to raise the smoking age to 21. The previous smoking age was 19. The new law will take effect Nov. 1.

In addition to the smoking bill, Christie took action on a broad range of other legislation on Friday. Here is a list of notable bills: