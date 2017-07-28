NJ Reacts to Health Care Repeal Failure

The U.S. Senate held a dramatic vote late last night on the so-called “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act. Three Republicans — Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins— broke ranks with their party and voted no on the bill, killing it from moving forward.

In New Jersey, the health care plan was widely unpopular, even among Republicans in Congress. Many took issue with possible cuts to Medicaid under the bill that could leave 15 million more Americans uninsured.

Here is what New Jersey legislators have said about the bill’s failure to pass:

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D)

Menendez called the bill’s failure a “victory.” While he supports the Affordable Care Act, Menendez called on lawmakers to work together to come to a solution that ensures the highest number of Americans get affordable health care.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D)

After the bill failed to pass, Booker issued a statement. Like Menendez, he called the failure a “victory” and said that “the fight isn’t over.”

“Republicans in both chambers have made it clear they’ll stop at nothing to enact their dangerous agenda,” Booker said. “If we don’t stop them, they’ll strip health coverage from millions of Americans, raise premiums, and gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions. We must remain vigilant and continue speaking up and out against those who would prefer to play politics with the nation’s health care system rather than earnestly work to improve it.”

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1)

On Twitter, Norcross said he was relieved about the vote.

Very relieved millions of Americans are waking up knowing they'll still have healthcare. But now ALL of us must work together to improve ACA — Donald Norcross (@DonaldNorcross) July 28, 2017

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2)

While LoBiondo did not issue a statement following the bill’s failure, he has been vocally opposed to the bill due to Medicaid cuts. LoBiondo has said that South Jersey needs a better deal in order to move forward.

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3)

MacArthur was one of the main authors an amendment that earned the bill enough support to pass in the House. According to reports, MacArthur said the Senate should “get back at it” and not give up on the bill.

MacArthur has that said getting a new health care bill passed is critical due to collapsing markets under the ACA.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6)

On Twitter, Pallone said that he hopes Republicans will “abandon repealing ACA” and called for “bipartisan solutions.”

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-9)

Pascrell issued a statement claiming that “big issues” like health care and tax reform will require working across the aisle.

“I am prepared to do just that,” he said on Twitter.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12)

On Twitter, Watson Coleman said that the bill’s failure was a call to action and that those who oppose repeal must “remain vigilant.”