The Best Panorama Sightings, Including Kendall Jenner and Amy Schumer

With the second annual Panorama over, festival season is finally coming to an end. After all, 2017 was an eventful music festival circuit. Lorde performed in lingerie at Governors Ball, patchwork denim jackets covered in hipster pins reigned supreme at Coachella and there were cheese sandwiches for all at the apocalyptic Fyre Festival. Still, it’s time to unwind your space buns, wipe the glitter off your face and rest easy knowing there will never be another Fyre Fest.

Unlike Fyre Fest, there were no major disasters at this year’s Panorama, although a stage collapsed, my cellphone was stolen and the late night Justice set faced technical difficulties halfway through, forcing an impromptu intermission. For those who didn’t make it to Pano, and therefore aren’t still finding metallic body glitter in strange places, here’s everyone and everything you missed, from celebrity sightings to Instagram opportunities.

While there wasn’t a Coachella-like influx of influencers and CW stars, plenty of celebrities stopped by (including, oddly enough, the endlessly controversial Azealia Banks—luckily, no chickens were harmed). Model and reality starlet Kendall Jenner was in the crowd with her former not-quite brother-in-law, Scott Disick, who has been all over New York lately, when he’s not seen carousing with the barely legal Bella Thorne. The Kardashian sister wore Private Policy, pairing a nautically striped anorak with matching striped shorts to spend time with her friend Tyler, the Creator on Friday. She wasn’t the only celebrity snapped onsite, of course. Amy Schumer and Busy Phillips posed with a member of Belle and Sebastian and social media sensation Camila Coutinho posed in the grass for her two million Instagram followers.

This fest wasn’t only about the food and the performances. Inside of the busy Sephora tent, Milk Makeup doled out highlighting shimmer, the Kardashian hairdresser Jen Atkin’s brand OUAI provided space buns (unfortunately, not her favorite $400 blowdryer, which would have been convenient giving Friday’s crippling heat). Some concert-goers fully embraced getting out of the sun with face masks, proving a true commitment to unwinding (perhaps they covered themselves in Kesha-inspired glitter once the sheet masks dried up). The Insta-ready Milk was also on-hand at the American Express two-story lounge, which provided plenty of sponsored Instagram opportunities, from a subway to a swing set.