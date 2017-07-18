Prince George’s Most Memorable Meltdowns

The unforgettable temper tantrums Prince George has thrown over the years, from his helicopter breakdown to his pout in Poland

By 07/18/17 2:34pm
The little prince pouting in Poland.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William was not pleased with Prince George's behavior in Poland.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
He perfected his pout at a young age.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George was none too happy at his little sister's Christening.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another Christening look, although it isn't as intense as his Poland pout.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George had a tiny tantrum inside of a helicopter in July of last year.
Richard/Pohle/AFP/Getty Images
Who could forget Prince George's tears at his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding?
Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince George of Cambridge scowling after arriving in Canada by helicopter. He does not enjoy private air travel anymore than plebeians do.
Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Prince George was disappointed to leave Canada after the royal tour.
Stephen Lock/Pool/Getty Images
Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, did not look too happy when they arrived.
Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Prince George is notoriously well-behaved, as far as toddlers go. Not only does he dress like a tiny gentleman on a regular basis, with the knee socks to prove he’s far more mature than his age would lead you to believe, he has decidedly regal manners.

The prince has charmed heads of state, and even impressed President Obama while wearing a bathrobe. Of course, he refused to high five Justin Trudeau, but it’s entirely possible he never learned the plebeian practice. Despite the misfire, he was ultimately endearing when the Canadian Prime Minister spent time with him and didn’t ever want to leave.

Still, Prince George has been caught on camera having quite a few temper tantrums over the years, as would befit any average three-year-old, despite his royal lineage. On the royal family’s most recent visit to Poland, he was caught pouting in public while his father, the future King of England, literally wagged his finger at his young son.

Hopefully, upon his return from Poland, the Queen and her brand new corgi can cheer him up. Until then, the Observer rounded up some of the most memorable meltdowns in the young royals past.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page