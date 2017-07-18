Prince George’s Most Memorable Meltdowns

Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, did not look too happy when they arrived.

Prince George of Cambridge scowling after arriving in Canada by helicopter. He does not enjoy private air travel anymore than plebeians do.











Prince George is notoriously well-behaved, as far as toddlers go. Not only does he dress like a tiny gentleman on a regular basis, with the knee socks to prove he’s far more mature than his age would lead you to believe, he has decidedly regal manners.

The prince has charmed heads of state, and even impressed President Obama while wearing a bathrobe. Of course, he refused to high five Justin Trudeau, but it’s entirely possible he never learned the plebeian practice. Despite the misfire, he was ultimately endearing when the Canadian Prime Minister spent time with him and didn’t ever want to leave.

Still, Prince George has been caught on camera having quite a few temper tantrums over the years, as would befit any average three-year-old, despite his royal lineage. On the royal family’s most recent visit to Poland, he was caught pouting in public while his father, the future King of England, literally wagged his finger at his young son.

Hopefully, upon his return from Poland, the Queen and her brand new corgi can cheer him up. Until then, the Observer rounded up some of the most memorable meltdowns in the young royals past.