Rick Ross Explains Sexist Reasons For Not Signing Female Rappers to His Label

As the likes of Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Iggy Azalea and many others have proven, female rappers can sell records and top charts in impressive fashion. So why hasn’t Rick Ross‘ label MMG — which features Wale, Meek Mill and others — hired a single female artist? Ross’ explanation may leave you scratching your head.

On a recent appearance on the New York radio show “The Breakfast Club,” host Angela Yee asked Ross why his label doesn’t represent female artists.

“You know I never did it because I always thought I would end up f—ing the female rapper and f—ing the business up,” he answered. “I’m so focused on my business, you know, I gotta be honest with you. She’s looking good, I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f— a couple times.”

This kind of cavalier attitude regarding gender diversity in the workplace shouldn’t come as a shock to hip-hop fans. Ross doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to female depiction, as evidenced by his 2013 appearance on Rocko’s song “U.O.E.N.O.” where he rapped about raping a woman while she was passed out.

He rapped: “Put molly all in her champagne/She ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that/She ain’t even know it.”

So, yeah, these latest comments are just par the course for the Miami rapper. But the whole single-minded gangster persona is a bit outdated for 2017.