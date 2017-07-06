21 Hilarious Memes About the Rob Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna Drama

'The floor is loyalty'

By 07/06/17 12:48pm

"Blac chyna didn't want Rob Kardashian. She wanted to rob the kardashians."

Twitter/@KimathiKirima
Twitter/@sailormood
Twitter/@dance_sacha

"When Rob Kardashian's Instagram got clapped and somebody told on ig said peep his twitter #RobKardashian #BlacChyna."

Twitter/@OfficialMGJ
Instagram/@memez4dayz
Instagram/@betches

"I can’t wait for Rob Kardashian to drop his Lemonade album."

Twitter@JoshuaNasser
Instagram/@insta.comedy.central

"Me: 'I'm so done with everything. Drama just isn't for me.'

*Rob Kardashian exposes Blac Chyna*

Also me:

Twitter/@blakecoronado
Twitter/@callmedgoodz
"Rob Kardashian is on Craigslist selling the bed he used to share with Blac Chyna."

Twitter/@funnyordie

"Being late to the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama and trying to catch up like."

Twitter/@haileystack_
Instagram/@roastingkylie
Twitter/@Camii__Ok

"Me refreshing Rob Kardashian's Twitter waiting for him to post more tweets."

Twitter/@Y2SHAF

"Me rushing from instagram to twitter to catch up w the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama."

Twitter/@ChelsieKydd
Instagram/@iamabumason

"Rob Kardashian - I thought you loved me

Blac Chyna - I ThOUgHt YoU lOVed ME"

Twitter/@NerePraise
Instagram/@memez4dayz
Instagram
Instagram/Arellstilldarealest
Rob Kardashian took to social media Wednesday to spill major tea about his ex Blac Chyna. On Instagram and then Twitter (his IG was eventually shut down), he accused her of sleeping with multiple men and doing drugs around their baby Dream, all while he spent over $1 million supporting her in the last few months. Kardashian also posted explicit nude photos of Chyna that may violate revenge porn laws, and now she’s lawyered up.

“She left me and my baby, which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy,” he wrote. “I can’t believe u (sic) would disrespect me like this.”

While all of this was going on, Chyna—who many had been speculating was using him for some Kardashian fame and fortune—didn’t stay quiet. She posted (and then deleted) a Snapchat story accusing Kardashian of abusing her. Then she bashed him on Instagram Live, flaunting some of the $250,000 in jewelry he claims he purchased for her while playing the song “Bodak Yellow,” which references getting someone to bankroll your lifestyle and then cutting them off. 

While much of this situation—specifically the revenge porn—isn’t funny at all, the internet of course spent the day freaking out over the drama. This resulted in a bunch of A+ memes we can’t help but laugh at. Many of them touch on ongoing Kardashian jokes, Beyoncé’s famed revenge album Lemonade and the fact that this battle played out on the 12th anniversary of Kanye West’s “Gold Digger.”

Flip through the slides above to see some of the funniest Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna memes.

