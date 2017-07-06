21 Hilarious Memes About the Rob Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna Drama

"Being late to the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama and trying to catch up like."

















Rob Kardashian took to social media Wednesday to spill major tea about his ex Blac Chyna. On Instagram and then Twitter (his IG was eventually shut down), he accused her of sleeping with multiple men and doing drugs around their baby Dream, all while he spent over $1 million supporting her in the last few months. Kardashian also posted explicit nude photos of Chyna that may violate revenge porn laws, and now she’s lawyered up.

“She left me and my baby, which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy,” he wrote. “I can’t believe u (sic) would disrespect me like this.”

While all of this was going on, Chyna—who many had been speculating was using him for some Kardashian fame and fortune—didn’t stay quiet. She posted (and then deleted) a Snapchat story accusing Kardashian of abusing her. Then she bashed him on Instagram Live, flaunting some of the $250,000 in jewelry he claims he purchased for her while playing the song “Bodak Yellow,” which references getting someone to bankroll your lifestyle and then cutting them off.

While much of this situation—specifically the revenge porn—isn’t funny at all, the internet of course spent the day freaking out over the drama. This resulted in a bunch of A+ memes we can’t help but laugh at. Many of them touch on ongoing Kardashian jokes, Beyoncé’s famed revenge album Lemonade and the fact that this battle played out on the 12th anniversary of Kanye West’s “Gold Digger.”

