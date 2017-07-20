Robert Greene on ‘The 48 Laws of Power,’ Embracing Loneliness, Working With 50 Cent

Have you ever felt lonely?

Maybe you’re lonely right now. We all feel it, whether people have the guts to admit it or not.

This could be because the people around you don’t quite get your vision or what you’re working on, or it could be because you just moved to a new city or company—or for any reason whatsoever.

It’s 100% natural, and a special guest on my podcast, Robert Greene, shared why it’s necessary to embrace loneliness to get through our struggles. Like a marathoner may experience cramps from time to time, you will experience loneliness—whether you’re an entrepreneur, artist, creative, freelancer, or working for someone else.

After traveling around the world for the past 15 months, I have felt multiple counts of loneliness myself, especially since I don’t have a regular routine of going into the office. It’s all cafe hopping, home office, and parks for me.

I’ve personally realized the importance of dealing with loneliness, and how it can even boost your creativity, vision, and mental agility. What it really comes down to is how you frame the situation and the emotion you’re feeling inside.

As a full-time writer of bestselling books like The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, Mastery, and The 50th Law, which he wrote with 50 Cent, Robert has shared his moments of loneliness working alone (especially since most of his books are based on dead people!). He has sold millions of books around the world, and his most popular one The 48 Laws of Power, is popular with well-known rappers, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes and actors including 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, DJ Premier, Dov Charney, Brian Grazer, Andrew Bynum, Chris Bosh, and Will Smith.

Robert and I went deep in our interview, and I asked questions that he has never been asked in his 17 years of doing interviews on TV, radio, and podcasts. So you don’t want to miss this episode. Enjoy!

Sean Kim is the CEO of Rype, which provides daily private language lessons for busy people.