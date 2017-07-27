Rooney Mara Is Determined to Part With Her Pedigreed Home

The actress bought the home from Alexander Skarsgard just over two years ago.













Rooney Mara is ready to part ways with her celeb pedigreed home.

The Academy Award nominated actress decided to put her Los Feliz house on the market just a few months ago, in May, with an ambitious $3.8 million price tag.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress did restore and upgrade the steel and glass home, which was designed by architect Phil Brown and dates back to 1963, so perhaps the increase from the $2.9 million she paid for it in early 2015 is understandable.

Plus, the 2,340-square-foot home does seem to attract famous faces—Mara bought it from Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgård two years ago. Alas, Mara, who is reportedly dating her Mary Magdalene co-star Joaquin Phoenix, was unable to secure a buyer for the home at the aforementioned price, and has now lowered the ask to $3.6 million.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-century modern home is comprised of glass-walled public spaces, with the original open floor plan for the living and dining areas, per the listing shared by Keller Williams Realty brokers JR Davidson and Nina Chea.

The mint green “simple” kitchen is open to the rest of the entertaining spaces, and there’s a fireplace in the living area, as well as an office that could potentially be turned into a third bedroom.

The bathrooms are all restored, and Mara put in white terrazzo flooring throughout the home, which is on a quarter acre property just above Bronson Canyon. There’s no pool in the backyard, though the listing does note that there’s room for one. There are, however, oversized “entertainment decks” from which one can soak up city and mountain views.

Mara adorned the home in décor fitting of the mid-century style; it’s outfitted with minimalist yet luxe furnishings and many green plants.

It’s odd the home hasn’t yet found a buyer, as Davidson told Realtor.com in May that there was “strong interest” in the home. As for where Mara is heading next? Well, she was apparently living in this house the entire time she owned it, but is “ready to move on to something else.” Surely she’ll decorate wherever she moves next with as many potted plants as she did here.