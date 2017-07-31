Actor and Playwright Sam Shepard Has Passed Away

Sam Shepard, a prolific character actor and noted playwright, died on July 27, according to the theater public relations firm Boneau/Bryan-Brown via TheWrap. He was 73.

Shepard died following complications of ALS.

During his long career, Shepard penned a staggerign 44 plays in addition to books filled with short stories, essays and memories. He was awarded the Pulitzer Price for Drama in 1979 for his play, Buried Child. Other plays of his such as True West and Fool for Love also received Pulitzer Prize nominations.

In 1983, the well-respected character actor was nominated for a Best Supporting actor Academy Award following his turn in The Right Stuff. In addition, he published a novel, The One Inside, in February of this year. Back in 1986, he was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Shepard enjoyed a very eclectic and successful career within the entertainment world.

According to TheWrap, 11 of his plays were honored with Obie Awards, including Cahicago and Icarus’s Mother. His film credits include Black Hawk Down, The Notebook, and the recent Mud and Midnight Special. Shepard also earned countless roles on the small screen, including the Netflix drama Bloodline.