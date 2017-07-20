Sherrill Gets Endorsement From Influential Women’s PAC for Frelinghuysen Challenge

Navy veteran and former federal prosecutor Mikie Sherrill announced on Thursday that she had scored an endorsement from EMILY’s List, a national political action committee that supports pro-choice Democratic women in races nationwide, for her 2018 midterm challenge to Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11).

“She is precisely the type of leader we need in Congress, defending against Donald Trump’s attacks on our democracy and fundamental rights—and she is already hard at work building the campaign organization it takes to win,” said EMILY’s List president Stephanie Schriock in a statement.

In the 11th district, Frelinghuysen has recently come under fire for his support of the American Health Care Act, a House plan to repeal and replace President Obama’s Affordable Care Act. While the bill has stalled, Schriock said that Frelinghuysen’s support of that legislation is a critical reason the organization opted to support Sherrill in this race.

“He also continues to support Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda, which would restrict reproductive health care access for women, end key environmental protections, and endanger our civil rights,” Schriock said.

National Democrats have seized on the “yes” vote as a point of criticism against Frelinghuysen as they hope to scoop up some additional seats for the left in 2018. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not yet endorsed a candidate against Frelinghuysen but on Thursday released a statement asking for the incumbent to “work with responsible Democrats to stop President Trump’s health care sabotage.”

In a statement, Sherrill said she was “honored” to receive the endorsement from EMILY’s List.

“I am ready to join the ranks of the incredible women who have gone on to serve in public office due to EMILY’s List’s early support,” Sherrill said.

Since the Republican party is often pro-life, Frelinghuysen’s positions are frequently at odds with the core mission of EMILY’S List. The organization also focuses on getting Democratic women elected to office making Sherrill is the logical choice for the endorsement over her announced Democratic primary challenger Freeholder John Bartlett or potential candidate Assemblyman John McKeon.

EMILY’s list joins VoteVets and Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts) in their endorsement of Sherrill. Despite increased focus on the race from national groups, Republicans are still heavily favored to win the district in November 2018.