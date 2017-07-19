Prepare to Spin in Your SoulCycle Swimsuit

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

SoulCycle swimwear: If you don’t want to leave your love for SoulCycle behind on the beach this summer, buy a swimsuit. The spin class is teaming up with swimwear brand Solid & Striped to create a limited edition collection in SoulCycle’s signature sunny yellow. The collaboration launches today, so prepare to spin in your brand new swimsuit. via Solid & Striped

Lululemon is moving to Williamsburg: The borough becomes more like Soho everyday, now boasting a Doc Martens, Whole Foods and Apple Store. And now, a Lululemon is set to open. But if you simply can’t wait, check out the brand new Fifth Avenue store, with mindfulness pods to find your zen while shopping for yoga pants and sports bras. via Lululemon

Refresh yourselves in the Adirondacks: Need a break, but feel a bit too high maintenance for glamping? Consider a yoga retreat complete with a private chef, wellness workshops, meditation and boating on Lake George. There will be bonfires, but no tent pitching tent necessary. via Refresh & Renew Yoga Retreat

Coffee and athleisure are collaborating: Activewear brand RUMI X has created sports bras and tops made from eco-friendly coffee grounds, promising the ideal gift for your over caffeinated friend who also loves leggings. The workout collection promises to dry fast and be ultra breathable, despite the slightly strange beginnings of the materials. via Rumi X