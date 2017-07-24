Try on Stella McCartney’s Amagansett Cottage for the Summer

McCartney and her husband, designer Alasdhair Willis, bought the home and the neighboring parcel of land last year.











Fashion designer Stella McCartney is opting to rent out her rather unexpected Hamptons house this summer.

McCartney and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, who is the creative director of British boot brand Hunter, have chosen to list their recently purchased Amagansett cottage for $30,000 a month. The couple bought the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home last summer, along with the adjacent, empty lot, for a total of $1.7 million.

The 1,350-square-foot house is located on Napeague Bay, and while the location looks quite lovely, with picturesque water views, some parts of the cottage look like they could use some work—namely, the kitchen, and perhaps the bathrooms. It was built circa 1972, and per the listing photos, a renovation could help.

Still, McCartney definitely put a stylish touch on the décor since she bought the place; it’s all very beach chic, and the main living areas are bright and airy.

Perhaps McCartney and Willis, who have four children, are planning on eventually razing this house and building a larger beach home on the combo lot. But for now, they’re offering up this home, which is located on 0.4 acres of pristine Amagansett bay beach, for $30,000 per month during the summer, as well as at $20,000 per month for the extended season.

The home has vaulted ceilings and an open living and dining area, all of which overlook the beach, according to the listing held by Saunders & Associates brokers Chris Coleman and Melissa Green. There’s also a porch and a hammock, which is ready for a photo op.

McCartney and Willis also own a townhouse in London as well as a summer estate in the English countryside. If they choose to visit the Hamptons this summer, they could always stay at the fashion designer’s father’s home. After all, Paul McCartney has owned a large estate in Amagansett since the 1990s.