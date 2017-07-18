The RealReal Is Bringing a Wall of Birkin Bags to Soho

Seeing the success of its pop-up store in Soho last December, The RealReal Chief Executive Officer Julie Wainwright was eager to find the company’s first permanent brick-and-mortar location in the area. As of a few weeks ago, the luxury consignment business reportedly found one at 80 Wooster Street between Broome and Spring Streets.

The new space will include a wall of Hermès Birkin bags, a cafe on the ground floor, an outdoor patio and a basement space with valuation offices, where specialists will evaluate gems, jewelry, art work and antiques.

Head to Commercial Observer to read the full story.