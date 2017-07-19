4 Vacation Destinations That Have Been Alluring Celebs For Decades

While the definition of a celebrity has been modified since Grace Kelly’s time, one thing has remained timeless: prime celebrity vacation spots, where the A-list goes to decompress. All over the world, Hollywood celebs, both old and new, have spent their downtime relaxing under the sun—sometimes hidden from the lurking camera lenses of the paparazzi. Though Hollywood has changed since the eras of Audrey Hepburn and Clark Gable, these desired and luxurious destinations never will.

Round Hill Resort: Montego Bay, Jamaica

From Grace Kelly to Emma Watson, this vacation spot has been a classic getaway for some big name celebrities. Even though Montego Bay is perfect for party animals, with a buzzing and vibrant nightlife, it’s also the perfect spot for a low-key, relaxing break from the real world. The luxurious Round Hill Resort is a celeb favorite, with 36 oceanfront rooms and 27 private villas. Now owned by Ralph Lauren, the resort has 110 acres of lush, tropical gardens, and its own private bay.

One & Only Palmilla: Cabo, Mexico

The ideal setting in which to relax under the warm Mexican sunshine. #oosummer A post shared by One&Only Palmilla (@oneandonlypalmilla) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Clark Gable and Jennifer Aniston have spent loads of time vacationing in Cabo, understandably. Both celebs have stayed in the One & Only Palmilla resort, known for amenities that can only be described as next-level luxury. Whether you’re looking to tan on the beach, chill out in Mexico’s most celebrated destination spa, or eat a simply delicious Jean-Georges meal, this resort provides you with all that you can dream of—and then some.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc: Antibes, France

Antibes and Cannes will always be a safe and glam enclave for big stars, including Audrey Hepburn to Lady Gaga. The Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, secluded on a rocky aerie above the sea, with 22 acres of parkland, offers luxurious relaxation with its simple, yet elegant South of France décor, located only nine or so miles from Cannes. The hotel is also the venue of choice for various gala dinners and charitable events during the Cannes Film Festival, where loads of celebs choose to stay during the weeklong film extravaganza.

Belmond Hotel Caruso: Ravello, Italy

Grazie, @TravelandLeisure! We've been named one of the Top Resort Hotels in Europe and in #Italy by readers in the #TLWorldsBest Awards. #BelmondPostcards A post shared by Belmond Hotel Caruso (@belmondhotelcaruso) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The Amalfi Coast has also been a go-to for celeb vacations for quite some time. The Belmond Hotel Caruso, which has allured guests including Jackie Kennedy and Emily Ratajkowski, has a striking infinity pool that has been named the “most spectacular pool” by American Express Travel. With stunning coastal views, this hotel is the perfect base to explore Ravello, and the rest of the Amalfi Coast.