Top Chefs Share Sensual Summer Treats

Nikola Karvelas (Chef at Nisi Estiatorio) )
“ “Yogurt is a great go-to snack, but for the summer you want something refreshing. I like to take some cherries, bananas, Greek honey and yogurt, blend them up and store overnight, the next day you’ll have delicious frozen yogurt ready to eat. The cherries give it this tart yet sweet flavor and the bananas help keep it nice and creamy. Make sure to scrape the bowl and get all the lumps out – for that soft-serve consistency.”
Jonathan Hernandez (Owner and Chef of Patacon Pisao)
“I’m all about presentation, no matter what. For me, on a hot summer day it’s all about the smoothies. Take a medley of berries, add some fresh fruit like apples, and kiwi, blend everything together and put it in a hollow pineapple. Add a little umbrella to give it a tropical kick and enjoy! It’s perfect way to beat summer heat, and it’s instagrammable too.”
Justin Bazdarich (Chef and Owner of Speedy Romeo)
"For me, summertime is all about ice cream sandwiches. I love grilling dough, dusting it in cinnamon-rose sugar and making vanilla ice cream sandwiches with seasonal rhubarb jam and fresh strawberries."
Isa Chandra Moskowitz (Executive Chef of Modern Love Brooklyn)
"I love fresh herbs in my popsicles. I have a cheap little mold and I basically make a smoothie and pulse in some fresh tender herbs at the end, then freeze them. A few favorite combinations: raspberry mint, chocolate rosemary, peach basil, blueberry tarragon. The base is usually coconut milk, fruit and maybe a tiny bit of frozen banana because it really creates a creamy texture."
Nick Korbee (Chef and partner of Egg Shop)
"Infused with the delicious yeasty notes of my favorite beach beer, (Montauk Frozen Custard) is my go-to portable, frozen treat for summer beach days and cookouts."
Nancy Cushman (Chef and owner of Covina)
"Summer is all about beating the heat with something really light, frozen and refreshing. I like to make a very simple Shiso Grape Granita. Just add chopped grapes and shiso to warm simple syrup, allow to cool and then freeze into ice cubes. Use a fork to break the cubes up into a coarse slush and voila! To make it boozy, serve vodka, gin or sake 'on the shiso grape rocks' or add them to a pitcher of your favorite summer cocktail."
Michael Chernow (Chef and owner of Seamore's)
"My go-to frozen snack for the summer is a fruity Acai Bowl, made with acais, banana, blueberries, strawberries, hemp protein, almond milk and ice. Blend all together and enjoy as either a bowl or a smoothie!"
Chad Brauze (Chef de Cuisine of Bevy)
“My wife Ashley, executive pastry chef at Café Boulud, has been making a watermelon tequila slushy every summer since we've been together. We blend frozen watermelon into the perfect consistency, add ginger for a refreshing note with just enough spicy burn to make it interesting. Then we use Libélula tequila, our current favorite. Once June hits with the first 90F day, we keep everything ready to go in the bottom drawer of our freezer.”
Casey Lane (Chef and owner of Casa Apicii)
"When I'm hosting friends for a backyard BBQ, I like to throw together a chilled shrimp salad with mint and fresno chiles and top it with a limoncello granita, made by simply freezing some limoncello and lemonade in ice cube trays the night before and popping them in a food processor to make a granita right before your friends arrive. Boom, frozen booze and food upon arrival!"
Matt Abdoo (Chef and partner of Pig Bleecker)
“I absolutely love a frosty Buckeye Milkshake in the summer—it is sweet, salty, and delicious! We serve buckeyes, an Ohio State classic made with a peanut butter ball dipped in chocolate, at Pig Beach and in milkshake form at Pig Bleecker and it couldn’t be easier to make—combine vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and peanut butter. Top with lots of whipped cream, crushed peanuts and a buckeye and you’re good to go!”