Wall Street Journal Under Fire for ‘Tone Deaf’ Venus Williams Tweet

Andy Murray was the hero of Wimbledon after correcting a sexist reporter about the Williams’ sisters record at the tournament. If only The Wall Street Journal had taken a lesson from him.

The paper is in hot water after sharing a poorly worded tweet about undergarments at Wimbledon.

Ironically, the story in question was about 18-year-old Austrian Jurij Rodionov, whose royal blue undergarments were visible during a Wimbledon match. Venus Williams was mentioned in passing because she too had to change her pink bra during the tournament, but the photo and problematic caption still weren’t necessary.

The Journal did apologize for its error—but strangely, they screenshot the offending tweet for posterity.

A tweet promoting our story on Wimbledon's clothing rules was seen by some as insensitive. This wasn't our intent. We have deleted the tweet pic.twitter.com/3mi57XvhTX — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 13, 2017

Twitter continued to hold the paper’s feet to the fire and connected the tweet to bigger issues like newsroom diversity.

"was seen by some as insensitive" is the same kind of fake apology as "sorry you felt that way" — lauren perez (@lo_alexandra) July 13, 2017

Holy shit, guys. Your Rupert is showing. — Kevin Six Echo (@KMKelleher) July 13, 2017

Alternative tweet: "Our social media staff is laughably tone deaf and we got called on it. We have deleted the tweet." — PEarle (@P_Earle1) July 13, 2017

Why didn't it seem insensitive to the WSJ?!🙄 https://t.co/fwazOWbdWj — 🌹Meico🌹 (@MeicoSweets) July 13, 2017

gee I wonder why people saw that as insensitive https://t.co/LN3xdKU3J5 — bart (@bart_smith) July 13, 2017

Man. Y'all are such pieces of shit.https://t.co/OEWOLM8sAQ — Natrill (@NatAnglin) July 13, 2017

Glaring example of the need for diversity in the newsroom. https://t.co/RsHcmZ0wje — Trey Williams (@Trey3Williams) July 13, 2017

Looks like the Journal should’ve taken a page from Murray’s playbook.