Keegan-Michael Key Resurrects Obama’s Anger Translator in Message to Trump

Key & Peele was a great show because it combined absurdist humor with relevant political commentary. Nowhere was that more apparent than in Keegan-Michael Key’s character of Luther, Obama’s “anger translator,” who relayed what the former president might’ve really been feeling underneath his calm and collected exterior. Though Key & Peele has been off the air since 2015, Luther has lived on and even made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show.

Yes, Stephen Colbert turned to Luther in order to parse the hidden meaning behind Obama’s recent Facebook post about President Trump’s efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act.

In June, Obama wrote, “Simply put, if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family – this [replacement] bill will do you harm.”

Luther, of course, put it another way: “Come on, people! Trumpcare?! More like ‘Trump don’t care!’ I’m talking about Don T. Care – don’t care!”

Since Key & Peele ended, co-creators Key and Jordan Peele have branched out into new territory. Peele wrote and directed the smash hit Get Out that earned rave reviews from critics and audiences and earned $252 million worldwide off a measly $4.5 million budget. Universal Pictures rightfully took note and signed him to a first look deal with his second feature—an original thriller—set for release in March 2019. Key, meanwhile, stars in the recently debuted Netflix series Friends From College.

Be sure to check out the full Luther video below.