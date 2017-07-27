Growing Jay-Z and Kanye West Rivalry Featured in ‘Public Enemies’ Documentary Trailer

JAY-Z and Kanye West used to be the best of friends with the elder artist even helping West branch out from producing to songwriting and rapping early on in his career. But in recent years, the relationship between the two has soured and a rivalry of sorts has been growing. Now their schism will be fully explored in depth in the upcoming documentary Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series below.

The documentary, which comes from the UK’s Channel 4, will feature “unseen footage” and “unheard testimonies” about the fracture bond between the two titans of entertainment

Though JAY-Z was an early mentor for West and even a partner on their collaborative 2011 album Watch the Throne, the two have been trading public barbs in recent months. In October, West took time during a concert to rant about his former friend as well as Hillary Clinton. In response, JAY-Z called him out on the opening track, “Kill JAY-Z,” of his new album, 4:44. Here are some of the lyrics directed at West:

“I know people backstab you, I feel bad too,” JAY-Z raps.” “But this ‘f— everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/ But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/ You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs Kanye will air on Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.