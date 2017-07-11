Whelan Undergoes Surgery

State Sen. Jim Whelan (D-Atlantic) underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous growth from his kidney, according to his office.

The operation was successful and Whelan is expected to be released from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia by the end of the week, according to a statement from his office.

Doctors have hopes that the senator will make a full recovery in weeks, according to Whelan’s staff.

Michael Suleiman, a Whelan spokesman, said the growth was cancerous but was caught early. The surgery “removed everything so no further treatment is needed,” he said.

Whelan, 68, served one term in the Assembly from 2006 to 2007 before being elected to the state Senate in 2008. He announced in January that he would retire next year when his term expires. He was mayor of Atlantic City from 1990 to 2001.

Assemblyman Chris Brown (R-Atlantic) and former Atlantic County Freeholder Colin Bell, a Democrat, are running to replace Whelan in the Senate. The competitive district includes Atlantic City.